Buccaneers agree to terms with veteran DB Logan Ryan

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning that Ryan agreed to terms on a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per sources informed of the situation.

Ryan spent four seasons with Brady on the New England Patriots after becoming a third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, winning two Super Bowls in Foxborough.

The 31-year-old defensive back then signed a big-money deal in Tennessee, where he famously intercepted Brady's final pass as a Patriots quarterback.

Ryan spent the past two years with the New York Giants, transitioning to a safety role. He was released Thursday despite his $5.5 million in guaranteed salary -- another failed Dave Gettleman move.