2022 NFL Preseason, Week 2: One thing to watch for from all 32 teams

8 p.m. ET (NFL+*)

Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wis.)





Could we see Michael Thomas in action for the first time in a game setting in about 20 months? It’s possible. Even if Thomas receives nominal action in Green Bay on Friday, it could be fun watching his live reps, especially if they’re against Packers cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes. Thomas and Saints CB Paulson Adebo reportedly have had some battles in camp, but going up against another team’s DBs -- after two days of joint practices -- could tell us a lot about where Thomas stands heading into his seventh NFL season. ... Aaron Rodgers could also play this week. But we might see a lot more of Jordan Love in this game, coming off a three-pick performance against the 49ers last week. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur basically absolved Love of blame on two of those -- and on part of the third pick. But Love could use another strong outing here. Why? Well, he only has three career preseason starts and one regular season start to his name, and Green Bay must decide next spring whether or not to pick up his fifth-year option. He’s a potential trade candidate, too, if the Packers believe in Rodgers having multiple years left. If Love plays well in the preseason, it could enhance his trade value -- something the team must at least consider.