Titans QB Malik Willis on preseason debut: 'A lot to learn from, a lot to look at on film'

"I think it was OK. There were some sloppy stuff, but he got us into the right plays and it probably comes down to execution," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said of Willis' showing. "It's different; it's a new experience for all of these guys. We've got a lot of rookies on this team, and there's going to be a lot of guys that will continue to develop and get better. Just want to make sure that they're competing each and every day, and they understand how difficult this league is, especially as a young quarterback, to step back in there with a live rush and seeing coverage.

"That's why we have these preseason games. That's why I wanted to put him out there. That's why I wanted him to take the ball, to put him in those situations. That's the only way you can grow. He kept some plays alive with his legs, and we just have to be able to combine some of that with making great decisions when guys are open and being decisive and accurate with the football."

Willis displayed all the traits that made him a polarizing draft prospect. The rookie still has a ways to go to develop the mental aspect of the position -- which he admitted. But the physical tools are there. On his touchdown run, the QB escaped the pocket, raced down the sideline, didn't step out of bounds, cut it up, and reached pay dirt. It was the type of play that makes Willis an enticing weapon at quarterback.

Vrabel noted that he wants to see the rookie get rid of it a little quicker.

"He needs to try to throw the ball when guys are open, be more decisive," Vrabel said. "We'll evaluate that, see if there's a timing issue or what's going on. Wanted to get him out there, see how he responds. There were some good plays and obviously some plays we're gonna have to look at the timing on the release and if we're making the right decisions."