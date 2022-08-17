NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 17

The Chiefs' best replacement for Tyreek Hill needed some help getting to the locker room Wednesday.

Mecole Hardman exited practice early and is being evaluated for a groin injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source. The severity of the injury is unknown at this point, but Hardman being able to walk off before hopping on a cart to get to the building was a good sign, per Rapoport.

Hardman is Kansas City's best remaining speed threat at receiver after the Chiefs traded Hill to Miami in the offseason, and he'll be expected to take a bigger role in their offense in 2022. He's far from their only option, of course, with new additions Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster and 2022 draft pick pick Skyy Moore also available. Former late-round pick Justin Watson also joined the Chiefs after four seasons spent with the Buccaneers, and has flashed the potential to make the team early in the preseason.