NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 17

Published: Aug 17, 2022 at 11:11 AM
The Chiefs' best replacement for Tyreek Hill needed some help getting to the locker room Wednesday.

Mecole Hardman exited practice early and is being evaluated for a groin injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source. The severity of the injury is unknown at this point, but Hardman being able to walk off before hopping on a cart to get to the building was a good sign, per Rapoport.

Hardman is Kansas City's best remaining speed threat at receiver after the Chiefs traded Hill to Miami in the offseason, and he'll be expected to take a bigger role in their offense in 2022. He's far from their only option, of course, with new additions Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster and 2022 draft pick pick Skyy Moore also available. Former late-round pick Justin Watson also joined the Chiefs after four seasons spent with the Buccaneers, and has flashed the potential to make the team early in the preseason.

Still, Hardman is a key part of the Chiefs' offensive ambitions in 2022. They'll wait to see just how severe his groin injury is and hope his timeline to return isn't too long with just three weeks left before the regular season begins.

INJURIES

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
  • C Bradley Bozeman suffered an ankle injury during Tuesday's practice and could miss 2-3 weeks, per head coach Matt Rhule.
  • WR Robbie Anderson sat out practice on Wednesday due to a groin injury, per Rhule.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
  • TE Andrew Ogletree went down at practice Wednesday with a non-contact knee injury, with head coach Frank Reich saying it "didn't look good". Ogletree will get an MRI to assess the severity.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
  • OT James Hurst is dealing with a foot injury, head coach Dennis Allen said Wednesday.

ROSTER MOVES

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
  • S Derwin James is signing a four-year, $76.5 million contract extension that averages $19.1 million per year and includes a $42 million signing bonus, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source. The deal makes James the highest-paid safety in NFL history, per Rapoport.

PRESEASON PARTICIPATION

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • WR Julio Jones will not play in this week's preseason game against the Titans, per head coach Todd Bowles.

