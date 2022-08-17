Seahawks QB Drew Lock tests positive for COVID, out for Thursday start vs. Bears

Drew Lock was running with the Seattle Seahawks No. 1s at Tuesday's practice and was slated to start his team's second preseason game Thursday against the visiting Chicago Bears, but the team announced Tuesday afternoon that Lock has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for the game.

Lock, who is immersed in a quarterback competition with Geno Smith, must now quarantine for five days before he can return to the team.

It's unfortunate timing for Lock, who on Tuesday was getting his first chance to practice with the Seahawks' starters. Prior to the announcement about Lock's positive test, Carroll stated that Lock getting time with the first-teamers was part of the plan and that Smith remained the team's "No. 1 guy." Now, Smith will get another preseason start and will get back to working with the ones in practice earlier than expected.

Smith has been practicing throughout the summer with the No. 1 offense and started his team's preseason opener against the Steelers. Lock being scheduled to start the second preseason game was predetermined, Carroll said.

"We had planned, well, back before the offseason even started, to get to this game, second game, and Geno would be the starter in Lumen in the opening game, and we would go with Drew in the second game," Carroll told reporters on Tuesday. "So we're trying to follow that if we can."

Carroll did not make any declarations as it relates to the regular season, but he underscored that Smith was still leading the way.

"I don't even have to say that, Geno's still our No. 1 guy," Carroll said. "He's holding on to his spot at this point. So, I really like what Drew has shown us, and you look at his passer rating and some of the stuff he did, he did a great job, so both of our guys can play. That's what we do know, they both can play."

Leading into the Steelers game, reports surrounding the Seahawks' QB competition were that Lock was looking better overall. Against Pittsburgh, both QBs did well enough, but it was Lock who had a pair of touchdown passes and by most accounts looked crisper.

Nevertheless, Carroll was as balanced with his praise Tuesday as it would seem he's attempting to be with reps.