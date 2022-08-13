What We Learned

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Saturday's games

Published: Aug 13, 2022 at 04:11 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:

Chicago Bears
Kansas City Chiefs
FULL BOX SCORE



Kevin Patra's takeaways:

  1. Chiefs rookie George Karlaftis brings the heat. With Patrick Mahomes and the first-team offense off to a smooth start, our attention is on the first-round edge rusher. Karlaftis displayed a V-8 engine motor and was a constant presence in the Bears backfield. The rookie seems to never give up on a play, shows excellent pursuit and provides good power and speed off the edge. The Purdue product netted a sack, two QB hits, and a tackle for loss in the first half. Yes, it came against a questionable Bears O-line, but Karlaftis dominating second-team blockers is what you want to see in the preseason. The Chiefs are counting on the rookie to help jump-start the pass-rushing group in 2022. His first preseason action showed significant promise.
  2. Justin Fields passes first test. The game appears to have slowed down after a head-spinning rookie season for the Bears quarterback. Fields did a good job of getting rid of the ball, and his process looked quicker in the new offense under coordinator Luke Getsy. Under siege behind an offensive line that continues to struggle, Fields did an admirable job despite the uphill battle given his surroundings. In three drives, Fields completed 4 of 7 passes for 48 yards while taking two sacks. He also scrambled once for 10 yards. Most impressive were two field-stretching throws from Fields, putting the ball in perfect spots where only his guys had the opportunity to snag the pass. The first shot to Darnell Mooney portends a big season for the QB-WR combo. Fields could be a tick quicker in his processing, but it's much better than last season.

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

FULL BOX SCORE



Kevin Patra's takeaways:

  1. Antonio Gibson's fumble issues once again a problem. Gibson fumbled on the Commanders' second drive, leading to an easy Panthers touchdown. Following the botch, rookie Brian Robinson Jr. got most of the run with the first-team offense. The third-round pick out of Alabama looked good bowling over defenders and falling forward to gain additional yards when the blocking didn't open holes. Robinson rushed six times for 26 yards with a TD and added two catches for 15 yards. Making the rotation more interesting was Gibson returning to the game when Taylor Heinicke and the backups entered the contest. Gibson's fumbling concerns and Robinson's solid showing add more questions to how the Commanders backfield will shake out moving toward the regular season.
  2. Panthers D continues to look feisty. While all eyes were on the QB battle, Carolina's defense reminded us that it has the talent to carry the club. Cory Littleton forced a fumble early, and Duke Dawson netted an interception late in the first half. Carolina's front looked solid, getting pressure even if the sacks weren't racked up. Give an assist on the INT to Amaré Barno, who got pressure on Heinicke to force the wayward pass. The pass D looked solid, generating seven passes defensed in the first half. Despite key defenders like Shaq Thompson and Jaycee Horn sitting, the Panthers showed they have the depth to remain one of the best defenses in the NFL.

