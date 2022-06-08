Around the NFL

Najee Harris says Steelers aiming to lessen his workload in Year 2: 'I am taking time off'

Published: Jun 08, 2022 at 08:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Workhorse barely begins to define Najee Harris' role with the Pittsburgh Steelers during his rookie season. The running back was the offense's engine and barely came off the field.

Harris led all running backs in snaps and offensive touches as a rookie. He played 929 snaps in the regular season, per Next Gen Stats, a figure he and the team have discussed shrinking in 2022.

"I am taking time off," Harris said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "I will not be on the field for certain plays. We're still going to talk about that, though. I do want to play. A lot. ... Any time I can. But at the same time, it's all about being smart. So I understand where (Steelers offensive coaches) are coming from."

During his Pro Bowl rookie campaign, Harris rushed 307 times for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns and added 74 catches for 467 yards and three additional scores.

The history of players with 370-plus touches isn't pretty. Of the previous nine players with that many touches in the past decade, all but Ezekiel Elliott's 2019 campaign saw a regression in production or injuries.

That history is one reason the Steelers will look to give their stud back a few more breathers this season. But running backs coach Eddie Faulkner admitted it's hard to keep talent on the sideline.

"To be honest, and people think I am crazy when I say this, but he's just built for it," Faulkner said, per The Athletic. "I am not saying just physically how he is built, but how he trains. He trains to play a lot of plays in a game."

Last season, no other Steelers player reached the 100-yard mark for the entire campaign -- Benny Snell's 36 carries for 98 yards were second on the team. Finding a back who can take on some of the load without a drastic reduction in play will be the key to giving Harris more breaks. The current backups on the roster are Snell, Anthony McFarland, Trey Edmunds and undrafted free agents Mataeo Durant and Jaylen Warren.

Related Content

news

Raiders TE Darren Waller focused on football, not contract, in first year under Josh McDaniels

Raiders tight end Darren Waller has outplayed his current contract, but despite outside discussions about wanting a new deal with two years left on his pact, the Pro Bowler isn't fretting the future.

news

Darnell Mooney 'ready for whatever anybody brings' as Bears' No. 1 WR

Bears receiver Darnell Mooney enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2021. Now the third-year wideout is looking to prove he's a true No. 1.

news

Lions looking to get creative with TE T.J. Hockenson under new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson

Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson has well-established history with new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. That familiarity with Detroit's play-caller could result in more creative usage come September.

news

Steelers' Diontae Johnson not fretting other WR contracts: 'I try not to look at that or pocket watch'

In discussing potential new big-money contracts for young receivers, Pittsburgh's Diontae Johnson is often the fourth or fifth name mentioned. Johnson is not fretting the situation, however, instead willing to put in the work and trust his time will come.

news

Broncos, Walton-Penner family enter into purchase-sale agreement to acquire team

The Denver Broncos announced Tuesday night that the club and the Walton-Penner family entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire the team.

news

Niners OT Trent Williams on Rams DL Aaron Donald: 'I wish he would have retired'

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, for one, wasn't jumping for joy knowing that one of the greatest NFL defensive players of all time, Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, would be returning.

news

Derek Carr supports Raiders signing Colin Kaepernick: 'I think he'd get along great with our guys'

Speaking with reporters Tuesday at mandatory minicamp, Raiders QB Derek Carr lent his support to Las Vegas signing Colin Kaepernick, who recently worked out for the team.

news

Chiefs OT Orlando Brown 'very confident' long-term deal will get worked out

Having had the franchise tag applied, left tackle Orlando Brown and the Chiefs have until July 15 to work out a long-term extension, and he's poised for that to happen.

news

Aaron Rodgers 'definitely' finishing playing career with Packers

When asked Tuesday if he planned to finish his career with Green Bay, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was emphatic that he'd go out as a Packer.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, June 7

Dee Ford is done in San Francisco. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday that the pass rusher is expected to come in for a physical this week after which the team will part ways with him.

news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf not present for mandatory minicamp

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Sehawks WR DK Metcalf is not present at minicamp on Tuesday as contract talks have not yet resulted in a new deal, per sources informed of the situation.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW