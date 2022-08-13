Safety Justin Reid connects on PAT in first half of Chiefs' preseason opener

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid allowed a bit of fun to trickle into Saturday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears.
Following K.C.'s second touchdown of the first half, safety Justin Reid kicked the extra point. The safety split the uprights.
No one is suggesting Reid is a threat to Harrison Butker, but the more you can do, right?
If Butker went down with an injury, at least the Chiefs know they could count on Reid to make a PAT. This is the type of fun we want to see in preseason action.