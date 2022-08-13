Around the NFL

Safety Justin Reid connects on PAT in first half of Chiefs' preseason opener

Published: Aug 13, 2022 at 02:32 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid allowed a bit of fun to trickle into Saturday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears.

Following K.C.'s second touchdown of the first half, safety Justin Reid kicked the extra point. The safety split the uprights.

No one is suggesting Reid is a threat to Harrison Butker, but the more you can do, right?

If Butker went down with an injury, at least the Chiefs know they could count on Reid to make a PAT. This is the type of fun we want to see in preseason action.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 13

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Saturday that center Nick Harris is "likely" going to need season-ending surgery for a right knee injury he sustained on Friday night.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson (knee) diagnosed with bone bruise, meniscus tear; status for Week 1 in question

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been diagnosed with a bone bruise and a meniscus tear in his right knee following an MRI on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to start preseason opener vs. Commanders

Baker Mayfield will start the Panthers' preseason opener versus the Washington Commanders on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Friday's games

The NFL offered up a full slate of Friday night preseason games, which featured wins by the Browns, Falcons, Jets, Cardinals and 49ers.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson publicly apologizes for first time 'to all of the women that I have impacted'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Friday expressed remorse and for the first time publicly apologized to the women he "impacted" after being accused of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson suffers knee injury in preseason opener; will undergo MRI on Saturday

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a knee injury after he scrambled and made an awkward cut. He'll have an MRI on Saturday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 12

Falcons first-round pick WR Drake London was ruled out of Friday's game with a knee injury, the team announced.

news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19, will miss preseason opener vs. Raiders

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's preseason game vs. the Raiders, the team announced on Friday.

news

Bucs WR Julio Jones picking up offense 'fairly quickly'

Newly signed Bucs WR Julio Jones details how quickly he's gotten up to speed with Tampa's offense.

news

Seahawks' Carroll praises growth of rookie RB Kenneth Walker III: 'I'm surprised he's so well-rounded'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll gave a glowing review of rookie RB Kenneth Walker III ahead of Seattle's preseason opener vs. the Steelers.

news

Titans QB Malik Willis on preseason debut: 'A lot to learn from, a lot to look at on film'

Titans QB Malik Willis admits there's plenty of room for improvement following his preseason debut, but the rookie also displayed why he's such an intriguing prospect.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW