What We Learned

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Raiders' win over Vikings

Published: Aug 14, 2022 at 07:39 PM
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

FULL BOX SCORE


Coral Smith's takeaways:

  1. Penalties sink the Vikings. The Vikings had quite a bit of turnover in the coaching staff this offseason, and based on Sunday's preseason opener the team is still adjusting to the changes. Key penalties throughout the game led to crucial missed opportunities on both sides of the ball for Minnesota. The Vikings offense was lined up first-and-goal at the 5-yard line in the second quarter, but a false start pushed them back. And after being kept out of the end zone the next three plays, they walked away with only a field goal. Then later on the Raiders' first drive of the second half, it looked like Las Vegas was going to have to punt, but Minnesota committed an illegal substitution on the play, extending the drive. The Raiders eventually scored on that possession, and what could have been a three-and-out instead resulted in six points. And in a game which was decided by only six points, these mistakes add up. Overall, the Vikings had eight penalties for 71 yards, definitely something they'll want to improve on over the next few preseason games.
  2. Raiders backup RBs impress. The story of last week's Hall of Fame game was the relatively high usage of running back Josh Jacobs in a situation in which starters are usually protected. But even without Jacobs on the field this Sunday, the story of the night was still Las Vegas' running back rotation. The Raiders collected a total of 140 rushing yards in the game and utilized four different backs. Seventh-round pick Brittain Brown was impressive in his debut as he took on the most carries, rushing 14 times for 54 yards and a touchdown. Three other backs, Austin Walter, Kenyan Drake and Zamir White, also contributed at least four carries apiece, with Drake and White hauling in some catches as well. It appears Las Vegas' backfield might be even deeper than expected, giving them a lot to work with as the season progresses.

Back to top

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Saturday's games

The NFL offered up a full slate of Saturday preseason games, which featured Chiefs rookie George Karlaftis' impressive debut in Chicago and the Panthers D standing firm against the Commanders.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Friday's games

The NFL offered up a full slate of Friday night preseason games, which featured wins by the Browns, Falcons, Jets, Cardinals and 49ers.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Thursday's games

The New York Giants faced off with the host New England Patriots, while the Baltimore Ravens traveled to take on the Tennessee Titans to kick off Week 1 of the preseason.

news

2022 Hall of Fame Game: What We Learned from Raiders' win over Jaguars

The 2022 preseason opened up Thursday with the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. After a weather delay, the Las Vegas Raiders came out with a commanding first half en route to a 27-11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

2022 NFL training camps: 10 things we learned from 'Back Together Saturday'

From the Dolphins to the Lions, here are 10 things we learned from "Back Together Saturday," via NFL.com's Nick Shook.

news

2022 NFL schedule release: What We Learned from each team's 17-game slate

The complete 2022 NFL regular-season schedule is here! NFL Media's reporters share what you need to know about each team's 17-game slate, including the must-watch matchups and biggest takeaways.

news

Super Bowl LVI: What we learned from Rams' win over Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams won their second Super Bowl title in franchise history with a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Rams' win over 49ers in NFC Championship Game

Matthew Stafford and the Rams emerged from a slim halftime deficit to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, sending L.A. to its second Super Bowl appearance in four seasons.

news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Bengals' win over Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

For the first time since the 1988 season, the Cincinnati Bengals are going to Super Bowl LVI following their overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Chiefs' win over Bills in Divisional Round

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the end zone on the first drive of overtime to beat the Bills and conclude a Divisional Round classic.

news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Rams' win over Buccaneers in Divisional Round

On the strength of a Matt Gay field goal with no time remaining, the fourth-seeded Rams defeated the No. 2 Buccaneers on the road Sunday to advance to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 2018 and end Tampa Bay's Super Bowl repeat bid in the process.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW