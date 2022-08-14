2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Raiders' win over Vikings

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
Coral Smith's takeaways:
- Penalties sink the Vikings. The Vikings had quite a bit of turnover in the coaching staff this offseason, and based on Sunday's preseason opener the team is still adjusting to the changes. Key penalties throughout the game led to crucial missed opportunities on both sides of the ball for Minnesota. The Vikings offense was lined up first-and-goal at the 5-yard line in the second quarter, but a false start pushed them back. And after being kept out of the end zone the next three plays, they walked away with only a field goal. Then later on the Raiders' first drive of the second half, it looked like Las Vegas was going to have to punt, but Minnesota committed an illegal substitution on the play, extending the drive. The Raiders eventually scored on that possession, and what could have been a three-and-out instead resulted in six points. And in a game which was decided by only six points, these mistakes add up. Overall, the Vikings had eight penalties for 71 yards, definitely something they'll want to improve on over the next few preseason games.
- Raiders backup RBs impress. The story of last week's Hall of Fame game was the relatively high usage of running back Josh Jacobs in a situation in which starters are usually protected. But even without Jacobs on the field this Sunday, the story of the night was still Las Vegas' running back rotation. The Raiders collected a total of 140 rushing yards in the game and utilized four different backs. Seventh-round pick Brittain Brown was impressive in his debut as he took on the most carries, rushing 14 times for 54 yards and a touchdown. Three other backs, Austin Walter, Kenyan Drake and Zamir White, also contributed at least four carries apiece, with Drake and White hauling in some catches as well. It appears Las Vegas' backfield might be even deeper than expected, giving them a lot to work with as the season progresses.
