Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns to practice field for first time since appendectomy

Another good sign for Burrow's recovery was beheld ahead of the Bengals' preseason opener on Friday night when he ran sprints during pre-game warmups.

Burrow is coming off a breakout season where he guided the Bengals back to relevancy, winning the AFC championship and getting Cincinnati to its first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season. The 25-year-old led the NFL completion percentage (70.4) and passing yards per attempt (8.9) in 2021, and has turned the Bengals into an offensive juggernaut after just two seasons in the league.

Further updates on Burrow's status are poised to happen in the coming week. With the 2022 season opener four weeks away, Burrow still has plenty of time to get back up to speed with his teammates.