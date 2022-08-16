Top 10 QB-pass catcher duos in 2022: Cowboys' Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb rank seventh

I'm not so sure Derek Carr would've made this list a year ago sans Davante Adams. Now, with the two reunited on the same team for the first time since their days at Fresno State, Carr is positioned to have his best pro season to date. Consider the numbers they put up as one of college football's most dangerous offensive duos in 2012-13:





Carr: led FBS in passing yards (9,187) and passing TDs (87)

led FBS in passing yards (9,187) and passing TDs (87) Adams: led FBS in receiving yards (3,031) and receiving TDs (38)





To think Carr could have his best pro season in 2022 is saying something, considering Carr had a career-high 4,804 passing yards in 2021 and helped the Raiders to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Adams also tallied a career-high 1,553 receiving yards in 2021, his final season with the Green Bay Packers. Carr and Adams certainly have the tools to blow up the stat sheet and take the Raiders to consecutive postseason appearances for the first time since 2002, but can they recapture the magic they once had? We'll find out soon enough.