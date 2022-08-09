NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 9

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has a new injury to overcome ahead of the start of the regular season.
Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Tuesday that Winston suffered a right foot sprain during a 7-on-7 portion of Monday's practice and is considered day to day.
While Winston's foot issue does not seem to be nearly as serious as last year's ACL injury that ended his season, any amount of time for him on the sidelines is not ideal for a Saints team looking to return to the playoffs after falling short in 2021.
Allen added that Winston will not play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Houston Texans.
INJURIES
- CB Rashad Fenton returned to practice Tuesday after starting training camp on the PUP list.
- OT Mekhi Becton will likely miss the 2022 regular season after fracturing his kneecap during Monday's practice.
- C Jason Kelce sat out Tuesday's practice with an elbow injury. Kelce is undergoing a "routine" elbow cleanout, per the team.
ROSTER MOVES
- Signed OL Cameron Hunt.
- Waived/injured OL Andrew Trainer.
- Signed OL Caleb Benenoch.
- Released OL Parker Ferguson.
- Signed OL Chris Glaser.
- Released DE Hamilcar Rashed.
