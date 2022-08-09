Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 9

Published: Aug 09, 2022 at 12:56 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has a new injury to overcome ahead of the start of the regular season.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Tuesday that Winston suffered a right foot sprain during a 7-on-7 portion of Monday's practice and is considered day to day.

While Winston's foot issue does not seem to be nearly as serious as last year's ACL injury that ended his season, any amount of time for him on the sidelines is not ideal for a Saints team looking to return to the playoffs after falling short in 2021.

Allen added that Winston will not play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Houston Texans.

INJURIES

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
  • CB Rashad Fenton returned to practice Tuesday after starting training camp on the PUP list.
New York Jets
New York Jets
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
  • C Jason Kelce sat out Tuesday's practice with an elbow injury. Kelce is undergoing a "routine" elbow cleanout, per the team.

Back to top

ROSTER MOVES

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
New York Jets
New York Jets

Back to top

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Jets tackle Mekhi Becton fractures kneecap, likely out for season

New York Jets tackle Mekhi Becton suffered an avulsion fracture of his right kneecap during Monday's practice and is likely out for the year, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

news

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera fires defensive line coach Sam Mills III

The Washington Commanders have fired defensive line coach Sam Mill III, coach Ron Rivera announced Tuesday.

news

Bengals to play at Paycor Stadium after selling naming rights

The Bengals will now play in Paycor Stadium. The club announced a stadium rights deal Tuesday with Cincinnati-based Paycor HCM, Inc., a "leading human capital management" company.

news

Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade out of Chicago

Roquan Smith's desire for a lucrative contract extension has yet to be addressed, and his camp's patience is running thin. The linebacker has formally requested a trade, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

news

Commanders not 'overly concerned' about Carson Wentz's accuracy issues early in camp

Carson Wentz has experienced an up-and-down training camp, with accuracy issues characterizing the Washington signal-caller's play. But coach Ron Rivera said over the weekend that he's not "overly concerned" about the issue.

news

David Andrews on Patriots' offensive struggles: 'Learn from it and see what we can do better'

With the Patriots installing some zone-blocking schemes early in camp, the offensive line has particularly struggled as it breaks in a new group on the interior.

news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) passes physical, removed from PUP list

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins has passed his physical and come off the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Monday.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston being evaluated after leaving practice with foot injury

Jameis Winston left New Orleans Saints practice early Monday after "tweaking his foot", coach Dennis Allen told reporters. Allen added the starting quarterback was still being evaluated and had no update on the severity of the injury.

news

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels: We have 'no desire' to trade Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs' usage in last week's Hall of Fame Game raised eyebrows, but Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Monday that the team has no plan to trade the veteran running back.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Panthers' McCaffrey operating on step count; Chiefs' Hardman emerges as deep threat

Can Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey's step count lead to a healthy resurgence? Will Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman fill Tyreek Hill's shoes? Keep up with the buzz as we track interesting items from training camp.

news

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker signs four-year extension through 2027 season

The Baltimore Ravens signed kicker Justin Tucker to a four-year extension through the 2027 season, the team announced Monday. Tucker, 32, had two years remaining on his previous deal.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE