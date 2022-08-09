Around the NFL

Browns WR/returner Jakeem Grant feared to have torn Achilles 

Published: Aug 09, 2022 at 04:49 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Cleveland Browns' revamped receiving corps may have lost a promising addition Tuesday when Jakeem Grant suffered an injury in practice.

The receiver and second-team All-Pro returner is feared to have torn his Achilles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

"I really feel awful for Jakeem," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said in a statement confirming an Achilles injury for Grant. "We've witnessed how hard the young man has worked since he got to our team. We all realize injuries are a part of our game, but that doesn't make it any easier to accept especially for someone that works as hard and carries himself like Jakeem."

Grant's injury left him in visible pain and required a cart to help him off the practice field. He'll undergo further tests to confirm the severity of his injury.

The 29-year-old joined the Browns as a free agent this offseason, signing a three-year deal to move to Cleveland to fill the team's beleaguered returner role. That's not all Grant would offer, though. The Browns also needed a reliable option at slot receiver following the departure of Jarvis Landry, and Grant could fill that job.

Grant had been having a strong camp at receiver, according to those in attendance on a daily basis. Tuesday's news makes his potential loss that much more difficult to bear for the Browns, who only recently welcomed back 2022 draft pick David Bell from the physically unable to perform list and have plenty of question marks at receiver outside of new addition Amari Cooper.

They'll have to huddle to determine how to replace Grant on both offense and special teams.

Related Content

news

Rams HC Sean McVay announces he signed extension this offseason

During his Tuesday news conference, coach Sean McVay confirmed he signed a contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams during the offseason.

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell explains league's decision to pursue one-year suspension for Deshaun Watson

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday explained the league's decision to pursue a one-year suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and weighed in on the findings of an independent investigation into integrity of the game violations committed by the Dolphins.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Aaron Rodgers wants another Super Bowl; Panthers OC says QB battle still open

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he wants to bring another Super Bowl to Green Bay, and Panthers OC Ben McAdoo discusses the continued QB competition in Charlotte. Find out the buzz as we track interesting items of news from today's camp.

news

NFL owners approve Walton-Penner group's purchase of Denver Broncos franchise

NFL owners on Tuesday voted to approve the Walton-Penner group's purchase of the Denver Broncos, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

news

Eagles center Jason Kelce undergoes elbow procedure

Veteran Eagles center Jason Kelce recently underwent an elbow procedure to address frequent discomfort in the joint, the team announced Tuesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 9

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a right foot sprain during practice Monday. Find out what other NFL news we're tracking this Tuesday.

news

Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton fractures kneecap, likely out for season

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton suffered an avulsion fracture of his right kneecap during Monday's practice and is likely out for the year, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

news

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera fires defensive line coach Sam Mills III

The Washington Commanders have fired defensive line coach Sam Mill III, coach Ron Rivera announced Tuesday.

news

Bengals to play at Paycor Stadium after selling naming rights

The Bengals will now play in Paycor Stadium. The club announced a stadium rights deal Tuesday with Cincinnati-based Paycor HCM, Inc., a "leading human capital management" company.

news

Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade out of Chicago

Roquan Smith's desire for a lucrative contract extension has yet to be addressed, and his camp's patience is running thin. The linebacker has formally requested a trade, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

news

Commanders not 'overly concerned' about Carson Wentz's accuracy issues early in camp

Carson Wentz has experienced an up-and-down training camp, with accuracy issues characterizing the Washington signal-caller's play. But coach Ron Rivera said over the weekend that he's not "overly concerned" about the issue.

