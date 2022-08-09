Browns WR/returner Jakeem Grant feared to have torn Achilles 

The Cleveland Browns' revamped receiving corps may have lost a promising addition Tuesday when Jakeem Grant suffered an injury in practice.

The receiver and second-team All-Pro returner is feared to have torn his Achilles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

"I really feel awful for Jakeem," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said in a statement confirming an Achilles injury for Grant. "We've witnessed how hard the young man has worked since he got to our team. We all realize injuries are a part of our game, but that doesn't make it any easier to accept especially for someone that works as hard and carries himself like Jakeem."

Grant's injury left him in visible pain and required a cart to help him off the practice field. He'll undergo further tests to confirm the severity of his injury.

The 29-year-old joined the Browns as a free agent this offseason, signing a three-year deal to move to Cleveland to fill the team's beleaguered returner role. That's not all Grant would offer, though. The Browns also needed a reliable option at slot receiver following the departure of Jarvis Landry, and Grant could fill that job.

Grant had been having a strong camp at receiver, according to those in attendance on a daily basis. Tuesday's news makes his potential loss that much more difficult to bear for the Browns, who only recently welcomed back 2022 draft pick David Bell from the physically unable to perform list and have plenty of question marks at receiver outside of new addition Amari Cooper.