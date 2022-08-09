Eagles center Jason Kelce undergoes elbow procedure

Two beer kegs later, Jason Kelce decided he'd give it one more go in 2022. It's just going to require a bit of cleaning up.

Kelce recently underwent a procedure on his elbow in order to address frequent discomfort, the team announced Tuesday.

"After trying to work through discomfort in his elbow, it was agreed that a routine 'cleanout' was in his best interest and would also allow for a speedy recovery," the team said in a statement.

After once again serving as a key figure in the Eagles' pursuit of success, Kelce mulled retirement this past offseason, but head coach Nick Sirianni was able to convince the center to return for one more year. Kelce entered training camp knowing he doesn't have much time left in the NFL, even going as far as helping the Eagles identify and select his long-term replacement, Nebraska product Cam Jurgens, in April's draft.

A routine procedure is a small ask to ensure Kelce can continue his streak of consecutive starts, which currently stands at 122 regular-season games, and maintain his role as a franchise pillar around whom the rest of the younger Eagles can rally as they attempt to earn a second straight playoff berth.