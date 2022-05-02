With Jason Kelce's approval, Eagles excited to select successor in Nebraska's Cam Jurgens

Jurgens' enjoyment of contact and getting downfield to seek out another target sounds a lot like what has made Kelce a four-time All-Pro. The similarities don't end there, though: Jurgens believes he'll enjoy a head start with the Eagles thanks to a connection between his offensive line coaches -- Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin and Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland -- that has already laid the technical foundation for him.

"A lot of this stuff I did in Nebraska and stuff I was taught, especially the terminology, was very similar to what they do," Jurgens said of Stoutland and the Eagles. "My O-line coach, Greg Austin, coached with him for several years, so he came from that system, and that's his guy, that's his mentor, and kind of learned from his protégé, in my coach Austin.

"So, a lot of this stuff is a little bit of carryover and getting to learn from Coach Stout now, it's a dream come true because it's stuff I've been doing already. I'm excited to keep learning, get to go learn from him with all the incredible guys he's coached in all of his years in the NFL and get to learn from Kelce and (Eagles tackle) Lane Johnson and all those guys along that line."

Lane Johnson's name drop is important, because it identifies an archetype Roseman seeks in his offensive linemen: Athletes. Philadelphia has often sought the most athletic linemen available -- basketball players who have become tackles -- and Jurgens' background as a former tight end fits that mold.

"I think with Cam Jurgens, his athletic ability, the explosiveness, the range and mentality he played with," Roseman said when asked to explain what he liked about Jurgens. "Then we got to know him and got to know the person and the leadership and the presence he had and the fit, it was a comfort level with all of that.

"But you see it. You see it on tape and get out and lead and run and work on the second level and displace people at the line of scrimmage in run blocking, and just the mentality and the finish and all those things that we like that our offensive linemen do, we saw in Cam."

Now it's up to Jurgens to bring his notepad, open his ears and soak up everything Kelce has to offer. If the future follows the plan set by the Eagles and Kelce, Jurgens will eventually step into the massive shoes Kelce will leave behind.

That goal of succession is what prompted Roseman to involve Kelce in their process. Philadelphia is hoping for a transition that ends up proving to be the polar opposite of HBO's Roy family.

"You know, Kelce saw all the same things that we saw. We think Cam has got a chance to be a very special player in this offense," Roseman said. "And I said to Kelce, 'You know, Jason, we have this unbelievable opportunity for a guy who is really talented to learn from the best who has ever done it here.'

"And I said, "You know, I don't know if it's the perfect analogy but it's almost like [Packers QB] Aaron Rodgers had the opportunity to learn behind (former Packers QB and Pro Football Hall of Famer) Brett Favre and then the Packers basically had 25 years of elite play at the quarterback position.