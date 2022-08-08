Top 10 most underrated NFL players: Justin Tucker, Keenan Allen deserve more recognition

Tucker has never made the Top 100, which is wild considering he’s the most accurate kicker in NFL history (six consecutive seasons over 89.7% on field goals) and holds the league record for longest made field goal (66 yards). His accolades speak for themselves, so I'm going to just make a mini list real quick:

Most seasons with 30 made field goals (7)

Only kicker in NFL history to hit at least one FG from 20-29 yards, 30-39 yards, 40-49 yards, 50-59 yards and 60+ yards in a single game (vs. Lions, 2013)

Fastest kicker to reach 1,000 points (2019)

Fastest kicker to make 300 career field goals (2021)





We all know he’s a shoe-in for the Hall of Fame, but still no Top 100 love? Who do I need to contact to get him on the list? At least the Ravens understand his value ...