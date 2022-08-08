Ravens kicker Justin Tucker signs four-year extension through 2027 season

The best kicker in the NFL has regained his rightful spot atop the compensation board.

The Baltimore Ravens and Justin Tucker have agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth $24 million with $17.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. The team later officially announced the signing.

The money is well spent. Tucker owns a career field-goal conversion rate of 91.1 percent, is both a five-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, and he was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

He's still drilling kicks better than the rest. The 32-year-old Tucker added to his sparkling resume by resetting the NFL's record for the longest converted field goal, crow-hopping into a 66-yard attempt inside Ford Field and skipping it off the crossbar to send the Ravens to victory and Tucker's uniform to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Tucker's new deal returns him to the throne as the highest-paid kicker in the NFL, usurping Steelers kicker Chris Boswell just one week after Pittsburgh temporarily vaulted him to the top of the pay chart with a four-year, $20 million extension.