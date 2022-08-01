Around the NFL

Steelers signing kicker Chris Boswell to four-year, $20 million contract extension

Published: Aug 01, 2022 at 06:58 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The name of the Steelers' home field may have changed, but the kicker navigating the swirling winds of the newly christened Acrisure Stadium is locked in to stay.

Pittsburgh is signing Chris Boswell to a four-year, $20 million contract extension with $12.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

Through seven NFL seasons, all with the Steelers, Boswell ranks as the fourth-most accurate kicker of all time with an 88.4 field goal percentage.

Apart from a rocky 2018 where he converted on only 13 of 20 field goal attempts, Boswell has been as automatic as they come for the Steel City. The Rice product has hit on 90% of his attempts or better in five seasons, including three consecutive campaigns in the aftermath of his rough patch.

Boswell's 2021 season was perhaps his best thus far. He blew his career high for field goals of 50 or more yards out of the water, coming through with eight such kicks. Boswell had nine field goals of 50 or more yards in his previous six years combined.

It's why the Steelers have rewarded him with top-of-the-line money in the kicker market. According to Spotrac, his $5 million average salary per year puts him on par with Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.

Boswell is now under contract until 2026. Pittsburgh is banking on him to continue making the pressure kicks -- just as he did last year with a 36-yard overtime game-winner in a crucial Week 18 showdown against Baltimore. As Steelers fans know well, that dagger helped clinch the team a playoff spot by the end of the league's final regular-season Sunday.

