Steelers' home field renamed Acrisure Stadium

Published: Jul 11, 2022
The Steelers announced Monday the new name of their home field will be Acrisure Stadium, ending a 21-year run as Heinz Field. The naming rights deal is set for the next 15 years.

"We are excited to partner with Acrisure for the naming rights to our stadium," said Steelers president Art Rooney II, via the team's website. "Acrisure provided us with an opportunity to ensure our stadium continues to be a valuable asset for our fans as well as keeping up with the market value of NFL stadiums. We are very appreciative to partner with Greg Williams and his company, and we look forward to a long, beneficial relationship for years to come."

Acrisure is a global insurance broker based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Providing AI-driven solutions across insurance, real estate, cyber services and asset management to its clients, Acrisure has grown into a multi-billion dollar company over the past eight years.

The new partnership will provide investments in stadium amenities and aesthetics, according to the team. It will also include initiatives aimed at connecting Acrisure with the Pittsburgh community while expanding the company's brand recognition both locally and nationally.

"The Pittsburgh Steelers are an institution in American sports and a globally recognized brand. Partnering with the Steelers is the opportunity of a lifetime and a tremendous honor," said Greg Williams, Acrisure co-founder, chairman and CEO. "Through Acrisure Stadium, we will increase awareness of the extraordinary advantage Acrisure brings our clients while conveying our strong sense of community. Relatedly, we are eager to invest in the Pittsburgh community and broader region as we chart our course to an unforgettable first season. This relationship truly embodies and aligns two organizations that have high standards and are determined to achieve great things."

The Steelers have called Heinz Field home since the stadium opened ahead of the 2001 season. The locally based condiment company will remain a fixture in the Pittsburgh community, while Acrisure Stadium will take some getting used to.

The Steelers have found great success at their home digs since 2001, accruing a 122-45-2 regular-season record and an 8-6 record in the playoffs en route to two Super Bowl victories.

