Top 10 NFL edge rushers in 2022: T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett lead deep collection of stars

Following in his brother's footsteps with an incredible five-year span of pass-rushing excellence, T.J. Watt has recorded the third-most sacks in a player's first five seasons in NFL history with 72 -- trailing only J.J. Watt (74.5) and Hall of Famer Reggie White (81). T.J. was named the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year after tying Michael Strahan's single-season sack record (22.5) despite missing two games (and most of another). He's extremely explosive and his relentless motor is unmatched, making him the best defensive player on the field more often than not. The Steelers' defense struggled last season, ranking outside of the top 20 in scoring and total yards allowed after finishing third in each category in 2020. That is no reflection of Watt's effort, though. Rather, it further proves that one great defensive player -- no matter how disruptive he might be -- needs more playmakers around him, unlike offenses that rank atop the league thanks in large part to a playmaking quarterback. Whether he gets more help from his teammates or not, Watt should have another brilliant campaign if he stays healthy, thanks to his pure talent and elite skill set.