NFL Power Rankings: Bills, Rams hold top two slots one month out from their Kickoff Game showdown

The reports coming out of Patriots training camp ... they're not great. The offense is being described as hopelessly behind the defense in practice, as New England and de facto offensive coordinator Matt Patricia -- yes, that Matt Patricia -- install a new offense in the wake of Josh McDaniels' departure to Vegas. We expected the Pats attack to be a work in progress early on -- this was often the case even in the best of times with Tom Brady -- but there is more cause for alarm this time around with both McDaniels and Brady out of the picture. Bill Belichick deserves the benefit of the doubt -- always -- but New England's offense has much work to do and not a lot of time to do it.