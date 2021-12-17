Chargers TE Donald Parham diagnosed with concussion, to be discharged from hospital Friday

The Chargers received good news regarding ﻿Donald Parham﻿ on Friday.

Parham is currently hospitalized at UCLA Harbor Medical Center, where he stayed overnight for observation after being diagnosed with a concussion, the team announced. He is resting comfortably, is alert and is expected to be discharged from the hospital Friday, per the Chargers.

Parham suffered the concussion in the first quarter of Los Angeles' 34-28 overtime loss to the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium.

The injury was frightening to witness, as Parham's head slammed against the turf and a backboard and stretcher were needed to carry him off the field.