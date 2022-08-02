Around the NFL

Broncos WR Tim Patrick suffers season-ending ACL tear

Published: Aug 02, 2022 at 05:05 PM
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a torn ACL on Tuesday and is out for the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

The wideout was carted off the practice field earlier in the day and the fear was it was a significant injury. Those fears have come to fruition.

Patrick, who was entering his fifth season with the Broncos, is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he totaled a career-high 53 receptions, 734 receiving yards and five touchdowns. For his career, he has 143 catches for 2,009 yards and 12 touchdowns.

