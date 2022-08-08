'Hard Knocks' preview: Dan Campbell at center of Lions' close-up

Campbell has that kind of ceiling. If he were a Hard Knocks prospect, he'd be Trevor Lawrence coming out of Clemson. Can't miss.

Ryan and Campbell possess similarities. Like Ryan, Campbell takes the Hard Knocks stage in his second season with his team. Like Ryan, Campbell is trying to turn a long-suffering franchise into a consistent winner. And like Rex, Campbell seems to really enjoy talking into a microphone.

Which is good for all of us. Because, like Ryan, Campbell's good at it.

"This is the time to focus, continue to grow and develop, work on fundamentals," Campbell announces to the assembled media in the official Hard Knocks trailer released by HBO last week. "We've got to apply pressure. From this time last year, we're at a higher level. These guys are really competing. They're smart, they're relentless. These guys will be a terror in the league."

That's a quality parting line -- and I implore you to listen to him say it because transcription does it no justice. It's no "We're gonna bite a kneecap off" -- the notorious howler from Campbell's introductory press conference in January 2021 -- but hey, there are only so many masterpieces, and Campbell already has one hanging in The Louvre. There's so much to look forward to over the next five weeks, but learning more about the man behind the kneecaps (well, above them) tops the list.