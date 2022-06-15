State of the 2022 Detroit Lions: Will team break through in Year 2 under Dan Campbell?

... get to the quarterback? We love that Hutchinson was selected, but he can't do it all on his own. He should be able to help, though. The Lions recorded 30 sacks in 2021, third fewest in the NFL. Only the Falcons (18) and Eagles (29) had fewer. The Lions did sign cornerback Mike Hughes in free agency and if Jeff Okudah , the third pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, has a breakthrough season in his return from an Achilles tear, there is an opportunity for the secondary to be pretty good. Linebacker Jarrad Davis is back with the team, and that was a low-key sneaky signing this offseason. The ability to increase the heat on opposing QBs might come down to defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who interviewed for head-coaching jobs in Denver and New Orleans this offseason and could be one of the leading candidates during the next hiring cycle. I mean, Goff is a huge part of things. But if the Lions come together on defense, look out.

... get a breakout season from D'Andre Swift? The fantasy football community loves Swift, who is entering his third NFL season. And the potential is there. But at some point, he needs to become the guy. Assistant head coach/running backs Duce Staley challenged him recently to fight through some of the nagging injuries that have held him back during his brief time in Detroit. Swift has started just eight games during his NFL career and shares time with Jamaal Williams, who started 11 games in 2021. Swift has had 20 or more touches in just four contests. I think you could say that we just want to see more. And if you're looking for some similarities, Swift reminds me an awful lot of Dalvin Cook, who played just four games during his rookie year. He took another step forward in his second season but eventually exploded for 13 rushing touchdowns during his third season in Minnesota. That would be the dream for Lions fans. Also, a breakout from second-year OT Penei Sewell would be very helpful to that cause.