Around the NFL

Lions parting ways with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn after one season

Published: Jan 09, 2022 at 09:54 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Anthony Lynn is out in Detroit after just one season with the club.

The Lions are expected to part ways with the offensive coordinator following Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

Lynn was hired by first-year coach Dan Campbell in January 2021 after a four-year spell as a head coach.

A former NFL running back of eight seasons and assistant coach of 17 campaigns, Lynn was hired as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017. He spent four seasons in L.A., shepherding the Bolts to a 33-31 record and one postseason appearance in their new locale. Lynn was fired after a second straight sub-.500 season in 2020.

In Detroit, Lynn was among a slew of former players to hired as coaches under Campbell, a former NFL tight end and first-time head coach himself. He was joined by Duce Staley (assistant HC), Aaron Glenn (defensive coordinator), Mark Brunell (quarterbacks) and Antwaan Randle El (wide receivers), among others.

The Lions offense, led by Lynn, quarterback ﻿Jared Goff﻿, running back ﻿D'Andre Swift﻿ and tight end ﻿T.J. Hockenson﻿, struggled to propel Detroit to many victories and broke 20 points just once in its first 11 games. The Lions enter Week 18 ranked 22nd in total offense and 28th in scoring offense; Detroit's third-down and red-zone attacks have also been among the league's worst.

Things got so dire for Lynn and the Lions that the OC was stripped of play-calling duties in November after Detroit's 0-8-1 start. Campbell took over the offensive reins, a move that Lynn, at the time, did not see as a "demotion."

"I've been in Dan's shoes, and if I was 0-8 and I need to spark my team, then as an offensive guy, I probably would've done the same thing, to be honest with you, and I have," Lynn said. "I would be a hypocrite if I didn't agree with what he did."

Now Lynn will have the opportunity to find a spark with a new team, either as an offensive coordinator, a running backs coach or even a head coach.

Related Content

news

Broncos parting ways with HC Vic Fangio after three seasons

After three seasons in which the Broncos failed to make the postseason, head coach Vic Fangio is out. The Denver coach was fired Sunday following a third consecutive losing campaign.
news

Injury roundup: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) expected to start vs. Rams

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is still dealing with a torn ligament in his thumb but is expected to start in Week 18 versus the Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Dak Prescott breaks Tony Romo's single-season TD pass record in Cowboys' win over Eagles

After tossing 37 TDs passes in the 2021 season, Cowboys QB ﻿Dak Prescott's comeback season has officially earned a place in the franchise's record books.
news

Buccaneers, NT Vita Vea agree to four-year extension worth over $73 million

The reigning Super Bowl champion Bucs made an important move for their future Saturday, inking popular nose tackle and defensive cornerstone Vita Vea to a four-year extension.
news

Broncos HC Vic Fangio on future with Denver: 'I'll be good ... don't worry about me'

Following a season-ending loss to the Chiefs, Broncos HC Vic Fangio addressed his future amid reports that his time in Denver could be coming to an end.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 18: What we learned from Chiefs-Broncos, Cowboys-Eagles

The Broncos gave it their all but, in the end, it was the Chiefs who prevailed in Week 18. Plus, Dallas dominated Philadelphia. Here's what we learned from the division-winners' victories.
news

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh expected to draw interest from Raiders

Jim Harbaugh reached a new high point in his time at Michigan in 2021. It might prove to be his launching pad back to the NFL. The Las Vegas Raiders could provide such a starting point.
news

Week 18 Saturday inactives: Chiefs-Broncos, Cowboys-Eagles 

The official inactives for Saturday's games between the Chiefs and Browns and the Cowboys and Eagles.
news

Titans not activating RB Derrick Henry for Sunday's game vs. Texans

Derrick Henry returned to practice this week. He'll need more time before he's back on the playing field. The Titans announced they did not activate their All-Pro back Saturday and he will thus not play versus the Texans in Week 18.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 8

The Steelers need to win and some help to get in the playoffs. They got some help on the former front Saturday. CB Joe Haden and C Kendrick Green were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Week 18 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out each team's injury report for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW