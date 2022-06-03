Around the NFL

Lions assistant Duce Staley underscores RB D'Andre Swift knowing difference 'between being injured and hurt'

Published: Jun 03, 2022 at 08:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift owns the skillset to be a featured back, but first, his team needs him to stay healthy.

The former second-round pick has missed seven games in his first two seasons, including four in 2021 with an injured shoulder.

Running backs coach and assistant head coach Duce Staley challenged Swift heading into the season.

"Injuries happen, but one of the things Swift and I had a conversation about is you've got to be able to play through some of these injuries as a running back," Staley said via the Detroit Free Press. "We all know there's a difference between being injured and hurt. As soon as you step in this building as a running back, Day One training camp, you're not going to feel the same.

"There will be some things you have to fight through."

Staley, who played 10 NFL seasons with the Eagles and Steelers, noted that luck plays a factor in some injuries -- Swift missed two games in his rookie season due to a concussion -- saying playing running back involved "violent car wrecks."

"Playing running back, you're going to take your fair share of hits," Staley said. "You just have to make sure you protect yourself when it's the time to protect yourself and then there's going to be time to put it all out there."

In his first two seasons, Swift has shown flashes of playmaking ability but has yet to find consistency to hoist himself into the top tier of backs. He earned just one game with more than 15 carries in 2021 (33 totes for 130 yards in a tie in Pittsburgh).

The 23-year-old reportedly bulked up this offseason in an effort to help avoid the dings and injuries that hurt him in the past.

The Lions have a solid top running back duo in Swift and Jamaal Williams, who possess complementary skill sets in a run-first offense. But if Swift can handle a bigger workload, it would make a growing offense that much more explosive.

"There's no doubt he makes us better, he's a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands and we're going to use him as such," Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said of Swift.

Related Content

news

Matt Nagy aims to use experiences with Bears to help make Chiefs better

In his first public comments since being fired as Bears head coach, Chiefs assistant Matt Nagy told reporters he hopes his time leading a team can help him in his newest job.

news

James Proche wants to 'quiet the noise' regarding Ravens receiver position

Questions abound in regard to the Baltimore WR corps, but wideout James Proche is looking to step up in his third seasons and shut down the negative chatter concerning his position group.

news

Jarvis Landry: 'It's been a breath of fresh air to be back home' in New Orleans

Joining the New Orleans Saints for his first week of OTAs, wide receiver Jarvis Landry said Thursday he's preparing to play his role within the offense.

news

Micah Parsons on DeMarcus Lawrence's sack comments: 'Sorry to tell him, he's never getting that back'

DeMarcus Lawrence generated three sacks while playing just seven games in 2021 due to injury while Micah Parsons netted 13 as a rookie playing multiple spots in the Cowboys formation.

news

Tua Tagovailoa ignoring critics of arm strength, ends Dolphins practice with 'money' deep-ball to Tyreek Hill

Questions of Tua Tagovailoa's arm strength have dominated the conversation in Miami after the team underwent an offensive overhaul this offseason.

news

Niners center Alex Mack retires after 13 seasons, seven Pro Bowls

Alex Mack is retiring from the NFL following a 13-year career that saw him emerge as one of the premier centers over the past decade.

news

Frank Gore, NFL's No. 3 all-time rusher, retiring on one-day contract with 49ers after 16-season career

Frank Gore, the NFL's No. 3 all-time rusher, is officially retiring Thursday and will sign a ceremonial contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Gore rushed for 1,000 yards in a season nine times and ends his prolific career with 100 all-purpose touchdowns.

news

Longtime NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick retiring after 17 seasons

After 17 seasons in the NFL, veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring from football, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

news

Jets to induct CB Darrelle Revis, C Nick Mangold, LT D'Brickashaw Ferguson into Ring of Honor

Former Jets teammates D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Nick Mangold, and Darrelle Revis will be inducted into the Jets Ring of Honor during the 2022 season.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 2

Offensive lineman Alex Mack and the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a reworked deal that drops his base salary from $5 million to $1.12 million this season and his 2022 salary from $3.35 million to $1.165 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

news

EA Sports reveals new 'Madden NFL 23' gameplay features, including new FieldSENSE

On Thursday, EA Sports revealed brand new gameplay features in the upcoming "Madden NFL 23." Chief among them is "a new foundation for consistent, ultra-realistic gameplay" the company has dubbed FieldSENSE.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW