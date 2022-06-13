Next Woman Up: Chanelle Smith-Walker, Team Photographer for the Carolina Panthers

What are some of the more innovative things you've done during your time with the organization?

“My View” is a sponsored series that the Panthers have done during the season, and the biggest thing I've wanted to bring to it is a behind-the-scenes aspect. I like to talk about what goes into certain sets or how I was able to get a certain photo or why I chose a particular creative decision.

We just had the schedule release, which was huge for us. We did a 1990s theme and we really wanted to show our players' personalities because our fans aren't just fans because we win or lose; they love the players. I love being part of a creative team that does big projects like this and pushes the players to show their personalities outside of football.

What is the most challenging part of your job?

There are two things. The first is trying to balance all of the aspects of being a team photographer. Like I said, there is so much that goes into it, so much more than just taking photos. The second is people taking me seriously when I'm on the sidelines. I think there are less than 10 female photographers in the NFL and I only know of two who are Black -- Callena Williams from the Dallas Cowboys and me. Getting people to understand that we are in these roles because we know what we're doing is sometimes hard. People don't understand that.

There is a long way to go in terms of getting more women and women of color in these roles, but it's also about having people become more receptive to seeing someone like me on the sidelines. Getting people to respect me and not treat me like I'm incompetent because I'm a woman in this role is probably the biggest challenge. It's slowly but surely getting easier.

How does it make you feel knowing you're helping pave the way in this industry for women and women of color?

It's exciting but there is some underlying pressure that comes with it. It has opened up doors for people to connect with me. Many of them want to learn more about what I do or shadow me. It's allowed me to give opportunities to minorities who don't necessarily have access to shooting an NFL game or shadowing a photoshoot. We had four people shadow me for our TopCats production day earlier this year, and that was a great thing.

What kind of perspective do you bring to your position?

I'm not going to lie, I'm not a diehard football fan. But because I'm not attached to the game in that way, I feel like I'm really able to focus on our players' personalities and get a true shot that's different. There are always the photographers who will get the classic football photo of the player yelling in excitement but not everyone will get the guy behind him who is showing another emotion. I'm not just focused on the big thing. I'm trying to find the small moments, too, and I usually get those moments that everyone doesn't see. I do research before games by looking at players' social media accounts to see what's meaningful about this game or that game for them. If it's a special game because of breast cancer awareness month or an anniversary game of some kind, I'll know which players have a special connection to that particular game, so I can focus on them.