Next Woman Up: Ashley Lynn, Director of Player Engagement for the New York Giants

So when free agents sign with the team or players are traded during the season, do you jump in and help with that transition?

If a player leaves our team, I pass the baton to the player engagement director of the team they go to. Different than other departments, player engagement works together across the league because there's a human aspect. I will let the new team know if a player has any credits remaining to get his college degree so they can help him in that area. I also let them know of any personality traits and interests, things like that. I try to be hands-off once they leave, but it's hard to do that with players who have been with the Giants for years. I still have relationships with a lot of them. Then with players coming to the Giants, we jump in and help them with finding a house, getting kids into school, finding family doctors, all of that.

You really are an adulting encyclopedia.

(Laughs) I really am. You need a dog walker? I got you. Anything you need.

I love it! What would you say you're most proud of?

What I really love is making a difference in the lives of these players. It is so impactful because they are idolized by so many people. Their reach is so incredible that it's nice to help them find what they are passionate about outside of the game, whether that's an initiative or cause or an interest to pursue after they retire. The best part of my job is when a former player comes back, and he's so prideful about the second career he has discovered and is successful at.

Do you have any mentors who have influenced you along the way?

My parents, of course. We probably moved seven or eight times before I got to high school, and my mom really did the bulk of that. She is quite a bit younger than my dad, so when he was drafted, she wasn't able to finish her degree. There weren't online classes then and you basically just had to re-enroll each time, and sometimes you'd lose credits that didn't transfer from one school to another. She went through this process a lot when my dad coached. She did so much for our family, so she's a big one.

Also my dad, for teaching me about my job before I knew it was what I wanted to do. He wasn't just coaching players. He was a father figure and created passion in his players and led them on and off the field. I feel like I have an element of him in me for sure.

Tina Tuggle as well. She was the director of player engagement for the Tennessee Titans in 2007, and she has been an amazing mentor to me in helping me find my way. Being the same age as the players when I came in, she taught me to really be my authentic self. She'd tell me the players talk and listen to me because of who I am and what I know. It had nothing to do with whether I played football or not. It was incredible for me being in a position that had mostly men to see a Black woman who is exceptional at her job and had done this for years.

What would you say to a female who's considering a career in football?