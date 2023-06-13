Next Woman Up: Ciara Burgi, Return to Performance Lead for the Houston Texans

For example, an athlete has an injury, gets a diagnosis and prognosis. Once we know he is out for, say, four weeks, we come up with a plan. We know, to meet that goal, the athlete must be 100 percent at certain things like sprinting, cutting, moving laterally, etc. The plan is made of realistic steps and goals that are met each week. Before we start working with the athlete, we reverse-engineer a plan starting with the end in mind and work our way backward to step one. If the player isn't jogging by the end of the first week, reaching that four-week return goal might not be realistic.

It's purposeful for a number of reasons. The first is for the athlete. It's important that they are prepared and know what those four weeks look like, laying out how they can be successful week to week with their rehab. Athletes love goals, and this approach allows them to be confident in achieving them. Injuries can be scary and there is a lot on the line for these players, so also making sure they are calm and secure in the plan we have in place for them is important. Second, this approach also helps the front office with roster decisions.

That's super interesting. So, we're talking the week of Texans minicamp. What does this week look like for you?

We are rehabbing athletes during that time. General manager Nick Caserio and head coach DeMeco Ryans want our athletes to get and be well, especially those who aren't able to participate. During practice, I am taking the injured athletes through on-field workouts, lifts and other things that will help them get back on the field as quickly and safely as possible.

What would you say is the most challenging part of your position?

Working in professional sports is a very intense. That doesn't mean it's intense for me all the time, but for someone in the building, it's an intense time of year. It's very intense for the athletes and coaches during the season, but the most intense time for me is when the offseason first rolls around. We might have athletes who are getting surgeries and that becomes very busy. You have to empathetically match the emotions you're around, but find a balance for yourself. You have to navigate how to be around intensity all the time without constantly taking on the intensity of the environment.

Do you have a favorite moment or experience from your time with the Texans?