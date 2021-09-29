Next Woman Up: Katie Blackburn, executive vice president of the Cincinnati Bengals

I'm curious about the process of player contracts and negotiations. What is it like to be involved in that area?

I like numbers and the salary cap side of things. Putting the pieces together and trying to make sure that everything is working. On the negotiation side, it's a fairly straightforward process. The rules of the draft have changed, and player contracts are simpler, which is nice, because who wants to start off in a confrontational manner? It's much better when everyone can start on a positive note. I think that's a big plus for both sides on the draft side of things.

What is your favorite part of the job?

I love the job because there is a competitive aspect to it on the football side. I love the sport of football, and there's no question that's the most fun part. But there's definitely a business side, too, so you have to operate it in a way that's responsible. I like the variety and different parts of the job and making sure we're all going forward.

And what is the most challenging part of the job?

If I'm going to honestly answer, it's when the team isn't doing as well as you want, because, of course, that affects a lot of areas. That's the most challenging. But even in the challenging times, I think we've done a good job of pushing forward. My heart and soul is in it.

When you look at your career as a whole, what are you most proud of?

I feel like I've tried to interact with everyone in this business, whether it's people in the league office or agents or anyone else, in a positive manner that's going to benefit all sides. I try to look at the overall good and try to get results that make sense for everyone. I'm just proud to be part of the Bengals. It's been a family business, and now my girls, Elizabeth and Caroline, are working here now and doing great things.

What's that like for you, watching your daughters working in the organization?

It's been amazing. They have so much more confidence, and they handle themselves really well. It's fun to watch them step in, and they've worked around here in high school, too. But I love that they want to take action and implement their ideas. I'm impressed with what they've done in such little time, and I'm really proud of them.

Talking more about female inclusion around the league. How have you seen the NFL change in that aspect over the years?