Next Woman Up: Alexis Dotson, Player Development Assistant for the Washington Commanders

What is the busiest time of the year for you?

The busiest times for me are OTAs and training camp. During OTAs, we are trying to take care of any curriculum or programming, which includes everything from media to social responsibility to financial literacy. We're trying to hit those things as quickly as we can with the rookies. We also keep the first-year players for one week after OTAs to have a little more time to help them acclimate to life in the NFL. We get to do some cool things like taking them out on a Washington D.C. open bus tour. One thing I always tell them is to make sure they understand the history, culture and who they are representing in the nation's capital. We take them to the Lincoln Memorial and have them stand right where Martin Luther King Jr. stood when he delivered his "I Have A Dream" speech. I can still see a lot of their faces from that moment. It's powerful.

Training camp is busy for everybody, let's be honest. I am making sure that operationally things are running smoothly, trying to help players limit any distractions and helping family members. At the end of the day, you don't want to hear that we're not taking care of the players, so we are always working to keep the main thing the main thing -- and that's playing football.

It sounds like you have a lot of responsibilities. What would you say is the most challenging part of your job?

It's hard to pinpoint one thing. My job is challenging, and that's what I love about it. It's something new every day, and that's why we rely on teamwork. It makes it easier to tackle challenges because we're willing to reach out to others in different departments to figure challenges out together. There is no one challenge that comes to mind, but that's what keeps my job exciting.

What is next for you in terms of what you want to accomplish?

To be honest, I am very passionate about player development and love learning about people. First of all, I would love to continue to grow in this position into a coordinator, manager and eventually a director so I could run my own department. Coach Rivera and Malcolm Blacken deserve a lot of credit because I am the first full-time female in player development at the Commanders. I am fortunate to learn from other departments that help me grow in my role. I'm learning so many things I wasn't exposed to before. Overall, it's about leveling up in the space I'm in.

Do you have a favorite moment from your time with the Commanders?