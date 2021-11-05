Next Woman Up: Kim Rometo, Vice President and Chief Information Officer for the Miami Dolphins

When you have these major events at Hard Rock Stadium, what's the feeling after the project or event is completed?

I believe in taking a day to celebrate. Whenever there was something really great or disappointing growing up, my parents were really good about taking a moment to recognize what was going on. So if something bad had happened like I didn't make the team or whatever, I would get one day to be totally taken care of. You know, I'd get the Godiva chocolates and the mothering that I wanted, but after that day, it was time to move on.

I see that here in a lot of respects. We take a day to have absolute euphoria after the great things. That day after the training facility opened and everything came online and I went down the slide in the weight room, that was a euphoric day. The day after the Super Bowl, another euphoric day. But you only get one of those days to celebrate because then you need to be looking forward to what's next. Same thing with disappointments. You can dwell on the disappointment, decide how to recover and how to pivot and then you move on. I discovered that that's a good way to recognize and keep forward momentum.

I love that approach. Do you have any other mentors who've influenced or helped you in your career?

I'm a firm believer that no one succeeds in a vacuum, and I've been fortunate enough to have some wonderful role models and mentors. Michelle Barton, who was one of my first role models in my career, taught me to be prepared and persuasive because the worst outcome you can ever receive is a no. When you recognize that the worst thing someone can tell you is no, that's not all that bad. So go big and be bold.

When I came into sports, Dan Caspersen and Chuck Geiger were mentors to me in my transition. Dan really taught me the value of direct and frequent feedback, not only for myself but to impose that on my employees and peers. Chuck really encouraged me to set my sights on the art of the possible. It's something we look at in IT. Don't just be confined by what is available today but look to the future.

Then finally, our vice chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel has really taught me three things: first, how to shape the culture of an organization. It starts at the top without a doubt. Also, that strategy is what we do different from our competitors and that's what strategy really means. And to always be learning. The day you stop learning is the day you effectively are done. So he's been an incredible guide along this journey as well.

I know you've only worked in the NFL for a short time, but have you seen progress in terms of female inclusion since you entered the league?