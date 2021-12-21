Next Woman Up: Nadege Pluviose, Director of Client Relations for the New York Jets

How did you get your start in a career in the NFL?

My love for football really started at Penn State. When you go to a university like that, you happen to fall in love with football and football gets engrained in you. With that, I was fortunate enough to intern for Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics under the marketing umbrella, so I got to see the Penn State White Out build to what it is today. After graduating, I applied for the Jets position online and started in inside sales and worked my way up -- like a number of people have with the transition from Giants Stadium into MetLife Stadium. Our group was in charge of relocating season-ticket holders, answering questions, doing seat tours and previews and things of that nature.

I think starting out in sales humbles you because you hear "no" often, and we actually didn't have a customer service department when I first started. For us, we didn't accept credit cards back then. Season-ticket holders received their invoices in the mail and they needed to send a check to be cut by said date, so it was very transactional. With the introduction of personal seat licenses (PSLs), it opened a world of things like contracts, PSL agreements, payment terms, payment declines and other questions. Those were all things we weren't dealing with previously, so I was able to start the customer service team and expand it from there.

Oh! Wow. What was it like starting a new department of that magnitude?

When I first started, I was dealing with a lot of credit card declines. Again, this was the first time we were accepting credit cards or accepting payments in bulk fashion, and someone needed to start calling people when their credit cards were unable to be processed. We were trying to get their payments rectified so their accounts were in good standing, and it continued to answering questions about contracts and who was going to be handling accounts. So, a few people and I started to form a team that primarily focused on customer service and answering questions after the sales process happened.

It has grown into two separate departments. As of right now, I oversee client relations and retention and there is a ticket operations portion as well. We deal with anything from ticket renewals of season-ticket holders on an annual basis to questions about digital ticketing now, and there's also a loyalty program. There are so many facets about customer service that have changed over the years, so that's a little bit of my job in a nutshell.

I want to go back to when the Jets moved from Giants Stadium to MetLife Stadium. How does that process work when it comes to season-ticket holders?

There was a team that formed right before I started that was primarily focused on moving season-ticket holders in order of seniority, so a season-ticket holder who had been with us the longest got priority to select the new seats in the new stadium. We went from oldest to newest, essentially, and would outbound call these individuals, and it was a lot of cold calling, trying to set up meetings and/or appointments at the old stadium and walking through a construction project at the new stadium. We started off wearing hard hats and suits and escorting people around the new stadium to give them a preview of what that would look like. It was a huge undertaking.

I can imagine. Like with most things, I would also think that the prices of season tickets went up with the move. How do you keep people interested in investing in the season tickets?

It's a challenge, for sure. Everyone had to get used to the idea of personal seat licenses -- a newer concept at that point. Now it's a bit easier because so many other teams have done it. But because it is such a drastic jump with the licenses and ticket cost increase, it was something that our fan base had to get adjusted to. That's the challenge that I think anyone, at least during that time, had to deal with.

However, the sale is the love of the sport, the team, the camaraderie. It's everything that involves your game-day routine. Fans want to be there cheering on their team. It's all the heartstrings.

What is the most challenging part of your job?