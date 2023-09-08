Next Woman Up: Marissa Figueroa, Assistant Athletic Trainer for the Buffalo Bills

How did you get your start in a career in football?

I went to Cal Poly Humboldt University for my undergrad degree and had always wanted to go into physical therapy or athletic training. Once I started getting into the physical therapy realm, I realized that it wasn't as fast-paced as I wanted, so I went to our school's athletic trainer to see if I could help with football. I loved it. Once I started doing athletic training, I knew I wanted to be an athletic trainer in the National Football League.

I was drawn to football because of how fast-paced it is. There's always something new going on, people to connect with and things to learn. I realized I liked being in this environment.

After my undergrad, I went to University of California, Davis to get my master's degree in athletic training. During that time, I did a fellowship with the school and had an internship with the Los Angeles Chargers. Then I had two seasonal internships with the Buffalo Bills in 2021 and 2022 before being hired full-time.

What does your job all entail?

So much goes into it. Prevention, making sure the players are healthy going into the season and making sure they are strong and can last the length of the season. It starts there. Second, we are making sure that if they get hurt, we are getting them the proper treatment and rehabilitation. We help keep them from getting sore and that they recover properly. The day-to-day is mostly prevention, rehab, practice and recovery.

During training camp, our hours are very early to very late. We work with players for morning treatments before they go to meetings or weightlifting, during which we are preparing to go to practice. Then the players come in for pre-practice treatments. That's when we help with anything they need to get on the field. In practice, we are focused on hydrating the players. That's what people think when they think athletic training, but it's the only part they are really allowed to see. But it's so much more than that. After practice is recovery and more rehab.

Those days are probably 14-plus-hour days. In-season days are about 12 hours.

What would you say is the most challenging part of your position?