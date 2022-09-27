Next Woman Up: Chloe Janfaza, Director of Stadium Development and Operations for the Las Vegas Raiders

Then Raiders owner Mark Davis decided, You know what? We've waited all this time to really get this stadium right. It belongs to the season-ticket holders, players and teams. I want to do it the right way. He ultimately decided we weren't going to have any fans in the building for the 2020 season. It wouldn't be fair to have to decide which people get to go to what game. As soon as we checked the "no fans" box, we could take a step back and reevaluate.

There was good and bad with that. The bad was obviously having no fans, because we live for hosting live events and seeing kids crying when they see Derek Carr. It's so fun. But the good was that we had a chance to really get the stadium ready. The 2020 season was a dress rehearsal, if you will. We had everything in plexiglass and had to decide how many workers we needed to be effective. We tried one thing for one game and found it didn't really work, so we tried something different the next game. It was a lot of trial and error, but we were able to figure out timelines for everything -- our grounds crew for converting turf to natural grass, for certain catering options for the locker room, for staff parking and check-in, etc. We were able to perfect a lot of these things. The blueprint was set, and then we just had to add the fan component.

That season took a lot of pressure off the building. We opened at our own pace. We enhanced the building at our own pace, and it was an experience that maybe no other stadium has had. We had planned to book this thing out, so it was nice to take a deep breath and realize what we were missing.

There is no better way to learn a building than how we did. We learned it during construction, then again with no one in it. It really helped from a security and logistics standpoint, as well, which was great.

That is such a unique experience. What would you say is the biggest challenge of your role?

It is overwhelming at times, because I want to do everything: I want to do games. I want to do concerts. I want to see what the Raiderettes are doing for their alumni weekend. There's so much going on that I end up taking a step back in other things I love, like staffing and mentorship. I had great people who helped me go from part-time to intern to coordinator, and I feel like when I get so much on my plate, I lose those relationships with the game-day staff. That's hard for me, because I love them. I miss being as close with the game-day staff and as in the weeds with them as I used to be.

I do really love guest recovery, too, believe it or not. I miss being the person who can go in and fix a situation on game day. Now, I'm always running around so I don't have a ton of time to smooth things over with guests if there is a situation. I mean, guest services are my roots. Sometimes I miss that. It's hard realizing that you have to leave some stuff behind, but I have full faith in our staff and know they are doing a great job.

I'm not going to lie, it's sometimes hard being a female in this industry. There are times I'll go into a meeting, and I'll be the only woman in the room. Someone will ask one of the men if we're discussing his staff, and I can't tell you how many times I've said, "Actually, it's my staff." Everyone always thinks you're not the boss because you're a woman.

You mentioned mentors. Who has helped you along the way and what advice have you received?