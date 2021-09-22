Next Woman Up: Kim Pegula, owner and president of the Buffalo Bills

After purchasing the Bills, what are some of the things you wanted to change within the organization? And were you able to accomplish them?

Well, honestly, they don't give you a manual. They don't give you a playbook. I wish there was a playbook where you could draw up like kind of the path out of success. Certainly winning in sports is always at the top, and it's the hardest thing to do, but winning, I think, really is always there in the front of your mind. How to win the next game. How to win not just the Super Bowl but a winning season. And so, I think it's hard when you first become owners because it's kind of where you're looking at it through that lens.

We, the (Bills) organization, had been around for close to 60 years when we bought the team, so I never felt like, Well, I have the answer. Just 'cause now we own the team, I have the answer. I know what to do now. It was never like that because, obviously, they've been around for a long time and had success of building a winning team. So the first few years were just more about sitting back, learning just being part of the league itself. It's complex. It's big. But it's very small at the same time.

There was no lightbulb that went off. But I felt like your name is a really a big part of the brand of the sport, and Buffalo being a smaller market felt like really the only way we really needed to embody it. And Mr. Wilson being the only owner before us, we felt like how do we make this our own (organization)? How do we make this our own team in our own way that represents our family and the future of our family? And that was to really get involved, and that's when I really took over more as a president role. I still get the perks of being an owner, but now I gotta do the work, as well, which was new to me. But I will tell you I've enjoyed it so much because I've learned so much about the league, about business, about the people, the engagement.

Being involved, knowing, being in the conversations, being in the weeds -- sometimes probably too much in the weeds -- but being in the weeds, I think has really given me an excitement and an appreciation for this business, for the game and the sport itself that I don't know I would've gotten just sitting up in my suite watching games every week. It's been a great journey. I just still am very excited about it, so I hope I never lose that excitement. I really don't.

Can you explain what you do as both a co-owner and team president?

My husband is at one end of the hall and I'm actually on the other end of the hall. He wanted to be closer to (head coach Sean McDermott) and to Brandon (Beane), our GM, and then I was more on our finance side and our operations side. So we're on each corner, and I think we, being a husband-and-wife team, that's all we know. That's all I know.

As I mentioned earlier, when we would go to a hockey game, I'm like, it's all about the food and the music and the mascot, and just the whole experience of everything, so I always just gravitated towards that. Whereas my husband's like, OK, sit in your seat. Don't go to the bathroom. Watch the game. Like, just what's happening on the field, on the ice -- that is what he's focused on. The play and the calls and things like that, so we just always gravitated towards getting different things out of the same game. When we started at the Bills, we just automatically gravitated towards that; then I would fill him in on some of the things that are going on on the business side. And he's been so super 'cause he would always want to include me in all the football things. So I'm not calling plays, believe me. I'm not deciding who we're drafting. But to be in those conversations, to be in the draft room, to be in the postgame meetings or any situations when you talk about a player, having us both in the room (is important).

I tell people we're always very diverse 'cause having those two voices instead of just one, I hope it helps Sean and Brandon, as well, because they get a complete picture from ownership on different topics that we can help guide them in.

Having that presence, me being in those rooms, whether we're talking football or we're talking marketing. Like I said, that is a credit to my husband wanting me being there in those rooms, in those conversations from Day 1.

What is the most challenging part of your job?

The best part of my job is people -- and the most challenging part of my job is people! It's just the relationships, the everchanging landscape. Things move so fast and quickly sometimes in sports. Everything from before when my husband and I were interviewing with the league, one of the biggest things that they were concerned about was our connection to gambling, sports gambling (with) one of the security checks, background (checks) that they want to do. And now we're trying to formulate a strategy around mobile sports betting in the state of New York and across the league.