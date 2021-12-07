Next Woman Up: Lara Juras, EVP and Chief People and Culture Officer of the Minnesota Vikings

Is there any advice you have received that you would pass along to other females in the industry?

There are probably two things. One is about your legacy. Make sure you leave whatever space you're in better than when you found it. That's ongoing and, for me, started during my public accounting days. I interviewed with one of two female partners at the time and that was her line. The other one – and I'm not sure I can attribute it to anyone in particular – is know your value and be comfortable in your own skin. There is such focus for women to be perfect, and there's a feeling that not only do you have to be perfect but better because of all the men in the room. It's not supposed to be a competition. We as women put so much pressure on ourselves – especially in the sports industry where there's not equal representation – but knowing you're in a certain role for a reason and that your opinion counts is important. You have to find that comfort internally. Know your worth and take empowerment from yourself because you might not get it from other people. That's the shattered glass idea: Sometimes you have to crack it yourself.

What is next for you in terms of what you want to accomplish?

My role from a career perspective is exactly what I have always wanted -- to be at the top of my career pillar. Now, I want to create an environment that is cohesive and inclusive as we continue to build our culture. I want to continue the vision of our ownership, Kevin Warren, Andrew Miller and so many others down this DEI path. I want to have an HBCU exhibition game in Minnesota. That, to me, is really my calling right now. The power of our organization driving a diverse space despite everything that happened last year is huge, so the more we can align and work cohesively in the DEI space, that's when we will shine.

Lastly, what are you most proud of?

What I'm most proud of is knowing that people feel I have made an impact on them or helped make them successful. The fact that people reach out even years after I last worked with or talked to them and use me as that sounding board is what I'll always be most proud of.