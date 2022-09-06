Next Woman Up: Molly Higgins, EVP of Community Affairs and Engagement for the Los Angeles Rams

Since winning the Super Bowl in February, have things changed for you in your role? If so, how?

We definitely feel the enthusiasm. The requests are hot and heavy, whether it's player, cheerleader or mascot appearances, autographs, community partnerships, etc. I always tell my team -- and Kevin shares this sentiment, too -- is to thrive humbly and do not change. We're the same organization we were before we won the Super Bowl. We just want to take everything in stride.

What would you say is the most challenging part of your position?

The need in our community. There is such tremendous need, and when you're out in the community meeting these people and hearing their stories, it's hard because I want to say "yes" to everything. I want to change the world. I know that the problem with that is, if you try to be everything to everyone, it really dilutes your impact. That, to me, becomes transactional philanthropy rather than transformative. You really have to resist that urge, and sometimes you can be creative with how you help. We might not take on a big initiative with an organization but will try to take care of them with an autographed item that they can raise money with. It's tough. You never want to just show up for a quick appearance; you want to create a long-lasting relationship, and I think we've done a really good job at setting those pillars of priority. Much of them center around social justice and things that impact our communities of color disproportionately, including food insecurity, housing insecurity/homelessness, education inequities, community-police relations and mentorship. We do a ton of mentorship with kids, especially in under-resourced communities. The mentorship piece is really important to us.

Speaking of mentors, do you have any who have helped you in your career?

I've had so many -- many of whom know they are a mentor of mine and many of whom don't know I name them as a mentor. I think it goes back to the fact that I'm trying to constantly learn, and at the Rams, we have some of the brightest, most innovative folks, and I learn from them. I think you can find a mentor in so many different places. For me, I have a lot of mentors I meet in the community. There is so much wisdom and life experience that I learn in Inglewood and Watts in South Los Angeles. It helps me become a better human relations professional, a better human being, a more empathetic, passionate person. And it helps me to better understand issues facing our community.

What advice do you have for women who want to begin a career in the industry?

I get that question a lot, and I have been fortunate to be surrounded by people who saw the value in me as a human being, not just a female. I understand that's not the case for everyone. But I think we're at a really exciting time in sports where people are starting to truly value diverse opinion, life experience and perspective, and that's definitely the case with women. There are so many opportunities in front of us.

Dating back to St. Louis when we assembled our executive team, for several years, I was the only female on the executive team. Fast forward to now, there are five women on our executive team. Beyond that, there are a number of women leading departments. We're seeing doors open, and with the leaders we have at the Rams, I think people really value our contribution and what we as women bring to the table.