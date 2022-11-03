Next Woman Up: Jackie Maldonado, Director of Game Presentation and Live Entertainment Producer for the Houston Texans

How did you get your start in a career in game presentation?

Game presentation has always been my passion and I knew that very early on in college. I thought that after you graduate, you get a job in your field and start a career. I thought it was that easy. That did not happen for me. I got a lot of rejections and all that did was fuel my passion even more and my want to prove to all the naysayers that I was qualified to work in sports and game production.

I ended up doing an internship at the University of Texas at San Antonio, and while I was there, I sought out opportunities on my own. During that time, I called the San Antonio Spurs so many times looking for opportunities to get my foot in the door. I left so many messages, and the last time I decided to make that call and try, I was sitting in my truck and I thought, "If nothing else, I can at least say I did everything that I could to get this opportunity." To my surprise, Don Costante, then-Spurs director of game operations and promotions, picked up. "Hello, this is Don Costante." I froze but eventually introduced myself. He knew I was the intern from UTSA because I had called so many times. We set up a meeting, and the Spurs didn't have an internship or volunteer opportunities at the time, but he said that because I was so persistent, he wanted to help me. The Spurs started a shadowing program just for me, allowing me to get in the building. I did that for about a year, and simultaneously, I was driving to Austin and worked part-time at the University of Texas at Austin to get football experience. It was Texas football on Saturdays and Spurs games on the days I wasn't working men's and women's sports at UTSA. I had no time for myself, and at the end of that year, UTSA and the Spurs offered me full-time jobs.

That's how I got my start. When the Spurs opened that door for me, I just wanted to go in, put my head down and work. To be completely honest, that feeling has stayed with me to this day. I've always had that chip on my shoulder, and I feel like there's always more to prove. All I want is to let my work speak for itself.

I'll forever be grateful to the Spurs for cracking the door open and allowing me to push through. After my two-year stint with the Spurs, I got a call from the Houston Rockets asking me to apply for a position. I did that, got the job and worked for them for seven years. The position with the Rockets allowed me to grow in game presentation and live entertainment, the flow of creating energy and atmosphere for fans in a game.

That's a great story. And how did you transition to the NFL?