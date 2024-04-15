Next Woman Up: Melainey Lowe, Director of Football Operations for the Indianapolis Colts

Let's start from the beginning. How did you get your start in a career in football?

I started at Saint Mary's College in northern Indiana on the pre-med track. I was really trying to find my niche, trying to find something I could do to stay involved in sports when I was in school, because I had always played sports growing up. I went across the street to Notre Dame -- part of the tri-campus experience with Saint Mary's and Holy Cross College -- to its club fair. There was a booth for Notre Dame football equipment managers. I didn't know much about equipment, but I thought, Hey, it's football. I grew up a huge Notre Dame fan, so I figured I'd try it. There was an entire tryout process with 75 to 100 students. You can only try out as a freshman to get the position as a sophomore; then you do an interview process at the end of each year, and you either were kept for the next season or cut. I tried out and fell in love with being part of something bigger than myself. I did make it as a sophomore equipment manager.

Going into my sophomore year, I was still on pre-med track and wasn't loving it. I was trying to figure out how I could work with the football team but still graduate with a degree, so I ended up switching to business, marketing and finance. Being able to work as an equipment manager taught me foundational values that still help me on a daily basis. It helped me grow as a person -- both professionally and personally. I met great people and was able to get hands-on experience -- the nitty-gritty, gross work of football -- and I give equipment managers all the respect in the world. It is a hard job and taught me to have a good work ethic. I was able to get my degree from Saint Mary's, but Notre Dame is where I learned the most during that time.

After college, I knew jobs in football were pretty slim, so I looked at going the corporate route. People at Notre Dame were the ones who saw something in me that I didn't see at the time, and they told me to strive to work in the NFL. With their help, I was able to connect with people in the Indianapolis Colts organization. I first started at the Colts as a training camp intern, and I knew I had to hit the ground running, because I had no previous experience in football operations. That led to a season-long internship, then to operations assistant and now to where I am today.

What does being the director of football operations entail?

It's hard to put an exact job description together, because we help so many different people and departments. The role constantly evolves, because the more you help people, the more they trust you and the more responsibilities you incur. Essentially, anything with team travel is the cliché area that operations involves, whether that's scheduling buses or hotels or planning all of our offseason programs. The job really entails everything. Whoever needs help, we're here.

The Colts played in Munich, Germany, last season. What kind of undertaking was that for your department in terms of travel?

Last year was my first season in the director role. The team also had a new head coach (Shane Steichen) and a rookie quarterback (Anthony Richardson), so there was a lot of excitement. Then in May, we learned we were playing a game against the New England Patriots in Germany. The last time the Colts played an international game was 2016 in London. It was a new experience for a lot of people. To see how fans in another country were amazed and engaged in American football. There was a language barrier, so planning the travel and figuring out our standard operational protocols was a challenge at times. But overall, I think it was a great experience. I think it brought our team and staff together because we all had to work closely to achieve a common goal. I think it was a great learning experience. Those international trips are the Super Bowl for the football operations department.