Next Woman Up: Amy Sprangers, Chief Revenue Officer for the Seattle Seahawks

I love that. You've been fortunate that the Seahawks have only missed the playoffs six times since you joined the franchise in 2001. But when the team does have a losing season or misses the postseason, what kinds of challenges do you encounter?

When I first started, I didn't think our phones could accept incoming calls. I only thought we could dial out, so that's changed, thankfully. But you have to be very intentional with your strategy and planning for innovation and sustained success. Looking back to when we won the Super Bowl at the end of the 2013 season, our revenue acceleration from that success was intentionally planned a few years before that. You have to be ready as a team to understand what's in front of you, and when you can line preparation and strategy with on-field success and capitalize in your market and nationally -- which was a big shift for us -- you've created a model that works. We wanted that to be a sustainable track that we could look at to build revenue, and we were able to do that.

That makes sense. The Seahawks have had many superstars (and still do), but those faces of the franchise, like Russell Wilson or Pete Carroll, aren't going to be with the team forever. How do you plan for those transitions in terms of revenue?

That has to do with the spirit of the team. The Seahawks' identity is our connection to our community and our fan base. The "12" for us is an iconic symbol and we pay homage to that every Sunday by raising the "12" flag, but it is an incredible connection our team has to our community no matter who is on the field or in the front office. It's a constant connector that stands for excellence, innovation, commitment to inclusiveness and bettering our community. We've had so many big-name players throughout the years, but our connection is what keeps us relevant.

The stadium was renamed in November 2020. Can you walk me through the process of negotiating naming rights to an NFL stadium?

This is the most exciting part of my job. What I absolutely love the most are these comprehensive negotiations. Again, it really ties into the strength of your relationships. Most recently, CenturyLink, our naming rights partner, rebranded to Lumen Technologies. We met with their executive team to better understand what it was that was driving their rebrand. One thing that comes into play with that is national exposure, showcasing that gorgeous facility on national broadcasts, but there are many other factors, as well.

So many amazing things have happened at Lumen Field, so the synergies that exist between sport and, in this case, tech innovation, are endless in terms of storytelling. That's what is critical, making sure your partnerships come to life in a genuine and authentic way that's not manufactured.

I love the passion you have for your job. Have you received any specific advice that has helped you get to where you are?

I have had so many amazing mentors, specifically amazing men who have been influential in seeing the power, genuineness and value that I can bring to any conversation. What I think has really fostered in me now that I have a seat at the table -- and I'm grateful for it -- is a deep commitment to implore others to demand what they deserve. So many times, women don't speak for themselves or don't act upon their ideas. Leadership is about action, and I firmly believe you can lead wherever you are, whether you're at the table or trying to get there. You don't have to have the title to be a leader.

I was fortunate enough to moderate a panel discussion with Abby Wambach when she launched her book, WOLFPACK. Being grateful for what you have and demanding what you deserve was one of the topics. It's having that sense of confidence and worth, along with a group of mentors and teammates around you. I like to call mine kick-ass rock stars. They are my absolute rocks who I can go to with anything. They are honest, transparent and yet so bold in the belief of what can be achieved and what I can achieve.