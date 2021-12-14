Next Woman Up: Megan McLaughlin, Director of Football Information of the Baltimore Ravens

What would you say is the most challenging part about your position?

I'm not really sure after doing this for so long. I am so used to doing my job that it has become routine, and I always enjoy when the season rolls around, because though I may not know what's going on outside of the building, I do know it's a football Monday and what needs to be done -- so on and so forth for the rest of the days in a week. It's less challenging for me and more trying to juggle a bunch of bottles in the air at the same time.

Have you had any mentors who have influenced you in your career?

My parents always told me that I could do whatever I wanted in terms of a career, and the head equipment manager at Notre Dame, Chris Matlock, echoed that and never treated the girls and guys differently. He always encouraged us to do what we had to do to get the job done and was willing to answer any questions. From there, I just picked up the good parts of everyone I worked with.

What would you say to a woman looking to start a career in football?

In all honesty, getting this job was just complete luck. Somebody saw it on the internet, and it just so happened to work out. But what I've told women in the past is get into sports. It doesn't necessarily have to be football, but get into sports in some way and show you have good work ethic, because sports cross over. You will run into people again somewhere along the way. Also, my whole thing is to not give up. If you don't make it with one team or department, that doesn't mean you won't make it with another team or in another department. That's been the biggest thing for me. Yes, someone had to help me get my foot in the door, but once I was in with the Saints working the ticket office, I had to work my way up.

What's next in line of things you want to accomplish?

I'm happy where I am and I love what I do. I don't feel the need to push for something else. Nothing that's above me interests me enough to have to give up something I love. Yes, it's a lot of work, and there are days when I'm frazzled, but I don't feel the need or pressure to go to a higher position. I'm happy where I am and still find a lot of value in my job.

I like that you are so sure about your role and the value it brings to the organization. So, lastly, what are you most proud of?