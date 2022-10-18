Next Woman Up: Kristi Johnson, Director of Security for the Arizona Cardinals

How did you get your start in a career football?

I was a state trooper for the Arizona Department of Public Safety for 25 years. I started out on the road in a patrol car before being a motor officer for a couple of years. There were two of us at the time, so it was kind of a big deal for a female to do that job. It took a lot of practice to be a motor officer because those bikes are big. I'm 5-foot-5 and a strong girl, but it wasn't easy. Because of my stature, I had to practice more. That was the first time I realized that being a woman in law enforcement was a little different. I was treated well, but there were definitely parts that were more challenging than others. Being a motor officer was one.

From there, I went into recruiting and was a background investigator. I also went to the academy and trained officers. Throughout my last 15 years in law enforcement, I was a defensive tactics instructor and there was a very small group of females who did that.

I then became a detective for five years and loved it. I was asked to be on the threat assessment unit, which was a group of five of us at the time from multiple departments. If there was a threat on the governor, secretary of state or any officers, we would meet once the threat came in and assess what our next steps were. I did that for 10 years -- and that plays into what I'm doing now with the Cardinals.

But my final seven years in law enforcement, I was in the governor's protection detail -- for Governors Jan Brewer and Doug Ducey -- and was the only female in the unit. With that, there was a lot of international travel, logistics and moving parts and threat assessments. Essentially, we were making sure it was safe wherever they were going.

I retired in 2016 from DPS and took a year off. I realized I was far too young to be retired because I was bored out of my mind. I went back to work at the attorney general's office doing more of the same: investigations, threat assessments, etc. About six months later, my former co-worker who worked at the Cardinals was approved to bring in a second director of security and asked if I'd be interested. I said yes, but was unfamiliar with what the job looked like.

At first, I didn't know if it was a good fit because I had never made time to enjoy sports because I was always working. My former co-worker said, "Well, it's good that you're not a super fan because I don't want you watching the game. I want you protecting the team." I interviewed with him and owner Michael Bidwill, and I was very impressed with ownership and the organization. I had always worked for the state or county, never for a private sector, so that was a little different. But I was ultimately considered for this job because of my résumé and work in dignitary and executive protection and threat assessment. It fit extremely well into what a director of security does.

Once I had been in this role for six months or so, I started reaching out to other security directors around the NFL and asking what their staffing looked like. I was trying to get more familiar with how everything works, and I learned that I'm the only female right now in this position for a team. Of course, there is Chief Cathy Lanier, who is the NFL's chief security officer. She's kind of an idol when it comes to female law enforcement.

You've certainly had an impressive career to this point. Can you describe what being a director of security entails?

I oversee the security at our team facility, and my position has morphed into more fan conduct because our owner said he wanted a greater emphasis on that. When you're dealing with 60,000 people, there will be issues, but he wanted to try to de-escalate those, and it's something I do well.

On game days, I help our VP of security Patrick Foster with whatever he needs, whether that's getting the players into the building safely or helping friends and family. Once the game starts, I work the concourse as a liaison between law enforcement and our S.A.F.E. security. If there are any issues, I try to respond as quickly as possible to de-escalate them. After the game, I often help with friends and family.

I travel with the team to away games. It's a lot of transportation and making sure players are getting on and off the plane or bus safely. It's everything travel-related, from logistics to credentials to guarding all areas where fans could show up.