Next Woman Up: Gabrielle Valdez Dow, VP of Marketing and Fan Engagement for the Green Bay Packers

How did you get your start in a career in football?

I stumbled upon this career. I never thought about working in sports, to be honest. I come from a football family in a sense that my father played football in college at San Jose State under Hall of Fame coach Bill Walsh. Dick Vermeil was also his teammate. The one thing my dad really instilled in me was to love what you do because people work more than they play. My parents were both entrepreneurs and owned businesses, so they instilled a great work ethic in me at a young age.

I first went to the University of California, Santa Barbara, where I was a swimmer, before transferring and finishing my undergrad at the University of Oregon. My father's lifelong dream was for me to go to law school, so I took a year off and then went back to Oregon for law school. I was getting my MBA at the same time and applied to be in the Jim Warsaw Sports Marketing Program. The program only took 20 students and I interviewed with Rick Burton (the program's director at the time) for that final spot. Rick sat at the edge of his desk and asked, "So why should I care about you?" I said, "Because some day you're going to tell your class and students about my career." To be honest, I just said that because I was trying to get accepted and it came true because I worked hard enough to reach my north star. Now, he tells that story.

While I was in that program, I became a law clerk for the Portland Trail Blazers. I would drive an hour and a half to work for the Trail Blazers on Thursday and come back to school Sunday night so I could attend classes during the week. I loved what I was learning at school and loved working for the Blazers, who I ended up getting a public relations internship with. I learned how much I wanted to be in the sports business and also what it took: the commute, the work, the time commitment. I mean, I joined a gym so I could shower and change into my suit before running stats at the game, only to turn right around and go back to school. It was a lot.

After I graduated, I did an internship with AEG and was hired full-time as a marketing manager -- primarily for the Los Angeles Lakers -- in 1999 when the then-Staples Center opened. I worked there for four years before taking a job as the senior director of marketing for the NHL's Florida Panthers. Then, I joined the Baltimore Ravens in 2006 for eight seasons before my husband saw this job open with the Packers. I emailed Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy and asked if I could put my hat in the ring, and here I am nine seasons later.

It's been a neat career, but I never would've thought I'd be doing this. I always thought I would do something in the fashion industry.

I always enjoy learning about career paths because they are never the same. Can you describe what your job entails?

The best part about this position is the day-to-day work is never the same. We get to experience and do different things, from talking to fans to coming up with a creative concept for content to reviewing next season's line of merchandise. In every discipline, it changes all the time. It's new and exciting, and yet, there are things that are routine, like the NFL calendar year. There used to be an offseason; now there is 365 days of football. We are constantly talking about how do we engage with fans the entire time.

My work changes every single day based on the initiative, goal or strategy we're working on at the time. I oversee several departments: retail, broadcast content, research analytics marketing and fan clubs. In our world, content is king -- whether it's video, radio, social, etc. Cell phones are the future of communication and how we connect with the world, so we are constantly trying to stay engaged.

It's very special, and in my opinion, we are all very lucky to work in this field. We get to constantly meet with new people and create synergy and engagement. It's by no means mundane, so I'm very blessed to be here.

What was it like for you transitioning from Baltimore to a smaller market in Green Bay?

From a personal level, it was fantastic. The small-town mentality makes you feel safe. It was really neat to raise my family in a small community.

Professionally, the city doesn't matter. The difference is in the brands, legacy and history of the teams. I'm not comparing the two because it's apples to oranges. The Baltimore Ravens are a teenager. They are a young franchise that started in 1996 and are just hitting their stride, even having already won two titles. The Ravens are sandwiched in between three dynasty franchises in Washington, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh -- which have each been around for more than 80 years. For Baltimore, it was creating awareness and continuing to grow that fan base.