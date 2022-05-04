NFL announces five games for 2022 International Series

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | London, U.K.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | London, U.K. When: 9:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 2

9:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 2 How to watch: NFL Network





A pair of teams with new head coaches will clash when Kevin O'Connell's Vikings face off with Dennis Allen's Saints. An important NFC matchup -- and a rematch of the 2017 playoffs' "Minneapolis Miracle" -- will feature two teams who finished just outside of the playoffs in 2021 and are looking to reverse their fortunes in 2022. Led by offensive standouts Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson, the Vikings must contend with a stellar Cameron Jordan-led Saints defense.