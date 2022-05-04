Around the NFL

NFL announces five games for 2022 International Series

Published: May 04, 2022 at 07:01 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The first-ever NFL regular-season game in Germany is set.

The Seattle Seahawks will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 9:30 a.m. ET on Nov. 13 at Allianz Arena -- home of FC Bayern Munich -- in Munich, the league announced Wednesday. The game will air on NFL Network.

In February, the NFL announced the participation of five teams -- the Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers -- in International Series games for the 2022 season.

Here is the full slate of five international games during the 2022 NFL season:

  • Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | London, U.K.
  • When: 9:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 2
  • How to watch: NFL Network


A pair of teams with new head coaches will clash when Kevin O'Connell's Vikings face off with Dennis Allen's Saints. An important NFC matchup -- and a rematch of the 2017 playoffs' "Minneapolis Miracle" -- will feature two teams who finished just outside of the playoffs in 2021 and are looking to reverse their fortunes in 2022. Led by offensive standouts Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson, the Vikings must contend with a stellar Cameron Jordan-led Saints defense.

  • Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | London, U.K.
  • When: 9:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 9
  • How to watch: NFL Network


Green Bay will become the 32nd and final team to play its first game in London since 2007 in a game against the Giants. This Tottenham matchup will feature the NFC’s top seed in 2021 against a Giants team taking its first steps into a new era with head coach Brian Daboll and an injection of young talent.

  • Where: Wembley Stadium | London, U.K.
  • When: 9:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 30
  • How to watch: ESPN+


The Jaguars -- making their ninth trip to the U.K. since the league began hosting overseas games -- will round out the three U.K. games when they face the Broncos. Jacksonville will face a familiar face in former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who is now the head coach of the Broncos. 

  • Where: Allianz Arena -- home of FC Bayern Munich | Munich, Germany
  • When: 9:30 a.m. ET on Nov. 13
  • How to watch: NFL Network


The 2020 Super Bowl champs will again feature Tom Brady on a roster constructed to win now under new head coach Todd Bowles. They'll take on a new-look Seahawks team in the midst of its first season in a decade without Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback.

  • Where: Estadio Azteca | Mexico City, Mexico
  • When: 8:15 p.m. ET on Nov. 21
  • How to watch: ESPN


The Cardinals will face the NFC West-rival 49ers in a game that could play a significant role in determining the final standings in the division, and perhaps the conference. San Francisco reached the NFC Championship Game in the 2021 season before falling to the same team that eliminated Arizona on Super Wild Card Weekend: the eventual Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams.

