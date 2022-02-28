Around the NFL

Packers, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Jaguars, Saints to play international games in 2022

Published: Feb 28, 2022 at 09:29 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Five NFL teams will play 2022 international games in three countries -- highlighted by the Green Bay Packers' first international trip and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing the first-ever regular-season game in Germany -- the league announced Monday.

The Arizona Cardinals will play in the NFL's first game in Mexico since 2019, while the Packers will be joined by the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints in playing games in the United Kingdom. The Bucs will debut in Germany.

"We are very excited to be staging five games outside the United States in 2022, and thank the clubs for their continued commitment to growing the sport internationally," NFL executive vice president of club business and league events Peter O'Reilly said in a statement. "Our fans in Germany, Mexico and the UK can look forward to seeing some of the most iconic names and biggest stars in the League and enjoying an incredible series of events."

Table inside Article
Country (city) Stadium Team
Germany (Munich) FC Bayern Munich Stadium Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mexico (Mexico City) Estadio Azteca Arizona Cardinals
United Kingdom (London) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Green Bay Packers
United Kingdom (London) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium New Orleans Saints
United Kingdom (London) Wembley Stadium Jacksonville Jaguars

After winning the world championship in the 2020 season, the Buccaneers will lead the league's expansion into Germany, as they will play in the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in the country at FC Bayern Munich Stadium.

The Cardinals will play in Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, where they hosted the league's first regular-season game outside the United States in 2005.

"In 2005 when the Cardinals hosted the first NFL regular season game played outside the United States, we experienced first-hand the extraordinary support and incredible passion of our fans in Mexico," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said. "We know that has increased exponentially in the years since and are thrilled to return to Mexico City and Estadio Azteca in 2022."

The Packers will become the 32nd NFL team to play in London since 2007, when they are set to play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"We have a great lineup of teams coming to the UK and Germany this year," said Brett Gosper, NFL Head of Europe and UK. "Having the Packers become the 32nd team to play in London is tremendously exciting for the fans and a great sign of the League's commitment to international games. The Saints have been long-time supporters of the UK, having volunteered to be the home team in the second year of London games in 2008, and the Jaguars are looking forward to a return to Wembley. We are very excited to have a recent Super Bowl champion in the Buccaneers playing in Munich and thank them for ensuring that it will be a memorable launch of our series of games in Germany."

Playing in the UK for the third time with wins in each of their previous ventures, the Saints will also play at Tottenham in London.

The Jaguars, who had previously announced they would play in London's Wembley Stadium in 2022, are slated to make their league-high ninth trip to play in England.

In 2021, as part of the NFL's regular-season increase to 17 games, it was determined that, starting in 2022, up to four of the teams from the conference whose teams were eligible for a ninth regular-season home game would instead be designated to play a neutral-site international game each year.

Opposing teams, dates and kickoff times will be announced in conjunction with the full 2022 schedule announcement later this year.

Related Content

news

QB Jameis Winston running for first time since tearing his ACL

For the first time since tearing his ACL in Week 8 of the 2021 season, Jameis Winston was running on Monday in a video posted by physical therapist Kevin Wilk. 
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's agent releases statement outlining desire for contract extension

On Monday, Kyler Murray's agent released a lengthy statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that stated Murray "absolutely wants to be" the Cardinals' long-term quarterback, but "it is now simply up to the Cardinals to decide if they prioritize" signing him to an extension. 
news

General manager George Paton on Broncos WRs: 'They have to be better'

With a WR corps brimming with potential, Broncos general manager George Paton wants Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick to step up in 2022.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons believes he's best suited 'everywhere': 'I want to be best on best' 

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons believes he can make an impact everywhere on the field, especially up against the opposing offense's best player. 
news

NFL Competition Committee to discuss possible changes to overtime rules

Rich McKay, chairman of the NFL's Competition Committee, said Sunday there is no question proposed changes to overtime will be brought up, NFL Network's Judy Battista reported.
news

Buccaneers' Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet announces retirement after seven seasons

Ali Marpet﻿ is coming off the best season of his career. He plans for it to be his last. The Buccaneers guard announced via Instagram on Sunday that he is retiring from the NFL. The 28-year-old Marpet was a Pro Bowler in 2021, his seventh season. 
news

Saints create nearly $34M in salary-cap space by restructuring Michael Thomas, Ryan Ramczyk, Andrus Peat contracts

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Saints created nearly $34 million in cap space by restructuring three marquee contracts: wide receiver Michael Thomas, offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk and guard Andrus Peat.
news

Raiders QB Derek Carr on new HC Josh McDaniels, GM Dave Ziegler: 'They've been great'

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr seems to be enjoying the new era in Las Vegas featuring head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.
news

Former Chargers RB Lionel 'Little Train' James dies at age of 59

Former San Diego Chargers running back and Auburn University legend Lionel "Little Train" James passed away after a lengthy illness Friday at the age of 59, the school announced.
news

Ex-Bears head coach Matt Nagy returns to Chiefs as senior assistant/QB coach

Matt Nagy is returning to the Kansas City Chiefs. The former Bears head coach was hired Friday as the Chiefs senior assistant/quarterbacks coach.
news

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill: Kyler Murray is 'part of our long-term plan'

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said he spoke with Kyler Murray on Thursday night, noting that the speculation regarding the team's relationship with the QB is inconsistent with his conversations.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW