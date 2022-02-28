Packers, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Jaguars, Saints to play international games in 2022

After winning the world championship in the 2020 season, the Buccaneers will lead the league's expansion into Germany, as they will play in the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in the country at FC Bayern Munich Stadium.

The Cardinals will play in Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, where they hosted the league's first regular-season game outside the United States in 2005.

"In 2005 when the Cardinals hosted the first NFL regular season game played outside the United States, we experienced first-hand the extraordinary support and incredible passion of our fans in Mexico," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said. "We know that has increased exponentially in the years since and are thrilled to return to Mexico City and Estadio Azteca in 2022."

The Packers will become the 32nd NFL team to play in London since 2007, when they are set to play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"We have a great lineup of teams coming to the UK and Germany this year," said Brett Gosper, NFL Head of Europe and UK. "Having the Packers become the 32nd team to play in London is tremendously exciting for the fans and a great sign of the League's commitment to international games. The Saints have been long-time supporters of the UK, having volunteered to be the home team in the second year of London games in 2008, and the Jaguars are looking forward to a return to Wembley. We are very excited to have a recent Super Bowl champion in the Buccaneers playing in Munich and thank them for ensuring that it will be a memorable launch of our series of games in Germany."

Playing in the UK for the third time with wins in each of their previous ventures, the Saints will also play at Tottenham in London.

The Jaguars, who had previously announced they would play in London's Wembley Stadium in 2022, are slated to make their league-high ninth trip to play in England.

In 2021, as part of the NFL's regular-season increase to 17 games, it was determined that, starting in 2022, up to four of the teams from the conference whose teams were eligible for a ninth regular-season home game would instead be designated to play a neutral-site international game each year.