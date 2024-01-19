Next Woman Up: Ebony Short, Sewing Manager for the Baltimore Ravens

Can you talk me through your career path and how you ended up with the Ravens?

I learned very quickly that my career path is very peculiar to others in the organization. Most people knew they wanted to work in sports. I went to Parsons School of Design in New York. My first job out of college was with Parson-Meares, a costume shop in New York. It's a big company that does costumes for Broadway, such as The Lion King, Cinderella and Pippin, and other live performances. I was with them for a few years and learned a lot very quickly. In that job, I worked a lot on the hyenas for The Lion King. The Broadway costumes are so intricate, so that job let me flourish artistically. I love to paint and draw, too, so they gave me space to use that creativity. To this day, I am always trying to add some creativity to things. I also worked with a lot of different materials in that job and learned some engineering with those costumes.

One of the first shows I worked on was Cinderella, and one of the quick costume changes was for the fairy godmother. She was dressed in rags, and we had to figure out how to get individual pieces and connect it all together into this magical dress. I was hired to mostly be a dressmaker, but because I was so willing to help others and learn, I learned things I never would have. We built her wings that were made from medal rods and used the string from her cape that hid her hunchback -- which was actually the costume change -- to trigger the transformation. Working on projects like that opened my eyes to so much more. I learned to problem solve and think about how to elevate costumes.

I also worked other gigs on the side, like installing shows on cruise ships, while I was at Parsons. Then I went to John Kristiansen, another costume shop that did projects for shows and movies. I was in New York for probably 10 years, and I was constantly adding to my toolbox of skills, learning how to apply things from others into my own pieces.

In 2019, my plan was to go to California to fit Cher for costumes for her upcoming tour and work on some movies. But I'm originally from Maryland and was visiting my family there, and my sister told me she saw an opening for a sewing manager position at the Ravens. I remember thinking, What IS this job? My family loves football and I grew up watching the Ravens, so it was a job that would make sense for me, if it was a fit. I went to the interview and was surprised to see what it all entailed. It was way more than I anticipated.

Wow, what a fun journey! Having been with the Ravens for several years now, can you describe what your role entails?

In our department, we have four seamstresses, and there is no way we would be able to do what we do without them and their skills. We make 3,700 thigh and knee pads in the offseason, along with specialty butt and hip pads, and sew them all into the players' pants. We also sew all of the pockets and the name embroidery. Every time the Ravens sign a new player, we are sewing their name onto the jersey to make sure it is ready by the time the player arrives.

Another big part of our job is the custom alterations. We take care of the coaches a little bit for game day, but our main focus is the players. Our jerseys are a very specific fit, and you don't want them to be too loose that you're being tackled or too tight that the player can't breathe. We've had to open seams in the shoulders so guys have more mobility, especially with our offensive linemen because their arms are always forward. Basically anything and everything a player needs, I will try to make that possible. Sometimes the equipment manager will explain what the player needs, but the players also come to us to show us a certain move that they can't do because the jersey is too restricting. Then I know the exact alteration that needs to be made. It takes a lot of workshopping, but once we have it down, we can specialize all of that player's jerseys. Same goes for the pants. We want to make sure every player is comfortable, so they don't have to think about their uniform while they are playing.

Training camp is probably the busiest time of the year, but it's helpful for us to see the players in their jerseys out at practice. I get most of my information then and in the first few weeks of the regular season. I think some players are surprised in a sense that we make jerseys fitted to them because maybe they haven't had that before.