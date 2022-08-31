Next Woman Up: Gina Newell, Senior Director of Football Operations for the Detroit Lions

How did you get your start in a career in football?

My friend's aunt worked in recruiting for the University of Michigan football program, so my first week of my freshman year, I walked over to the department and asked about it. At the time, they didn't admit freshmen, but they put me on Team Blue and asked if I wanted to answer the switchboards over lunch hour. I did that and it got me in the building more. It was very few hours in recruiting, but I was always answering the phones. By my sophomore year, I was working 20-to-25 hours in the recruiting office and getting paid. It's taken off from there. Then right after I finished my master's degree, I took over the recruiting office full time at Michigan for two years.

Then a woman I had gone to grad school with was working at the Detroit Lions as an admin for coaching. She called and asked me if there were any student volunteers that were interested in having a job in the league. Steve Mariucci was the coach of the team at the time, and he asked Michigan coach Lloyd Carr about me. I didn't even have to interview for the job; I just slid over and took the job working with the coaching staff as an administrative assistant in 2004.

How has your role changed from when you first got in the door to now?

It seemed like the only way women got into the league for a long time was being an admin or secretary. That's how I started. I had worked a lot with the coaching staff at Michigan, and once you start working with them, they tend to come to you for everything. So then in Detroit, I worked primarily with defensive coaches and special teams coordinator Chuck Priefer. Chuck wasn't very computer savvy and would hand-draw everything -- kickoff returns, kickoff coverage, punt return, field goal block. I would take those and use this old, archaic drawing software called CorelDRAW and would draw everything. I basically drew the entire scouting report for special teams. It was a lot. I wanted to quit after two weeks, but it was good for me because I got to learn so much. I love special teams to this day. I also helped the defense with scripts, game books and helping them get supplies. So basically, I helped manage the coaching staff.

I stayed in that entry-level position for a very long time. No one knew what to do with me. I was really good at my job, but there was nowhere to look beyond that job. We were going into what was the final season with head coach Jim Schwartz, and a friend of mine's mother was the president of Detroit Media Partnership -- it's called Michigan.com now -- and she needed an assistant. I interviewed and decided to take the job, but it was an incredibly difficult decision for me because once you leave sports, you generally cannot get back in. I chose to make that decision and it ended up being one of the best decisions I have ever made. I learned that my skills translate out of sports, and I gained a ton of confidence and raised my salary.

After a year there, then-Lions GM Martin Mayhew called in 2014 and told me they were going to hire Jim Caldwell. Jim had someone in mind to be his assistant, but Martin made a case for why he thought Jim and I would work really well together. So I interviewed with Jim, and within 30 seconds, I knew I wanted this job and that I wanted to work for him. I was back with the Lions before I walked out of the building. I worked for him and that entire coaching staff, many of whom just so happened to be at Michigan with me. It felt like family with guys like Bill Sheridan and Teryl Austin.