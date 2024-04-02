Next Woman Up: Maya Ana Callender, Scouting Assistant for the New England Patriots

How did you get your start in a career in football?

My little brother, Malcolm, played football, and he and I grew up being football fans together. Because of that bond and our love for the game, I knew I wanted to do something in football in my career, but I didn't know what that looked like. I was a student at Utica University, a small Division III school in Upstate New York, and going into my freshman year, I knew I wanted to work for the football team. I applied for a random office job for the football team in my second week of school. I didn't hear from the football coach, Blaise Faggiano, so I decided to email him and introduce myself. I guess that impressed him because he called me in for a meeting and hired me right afterward. I was an office manager for the team, answering phones and organizing mail. By homecoming of that season, I was on the sideline as a student manager, helping out with equipment, game-day needs and at practice. I give a lot of credit to Coach Faggiano for letting me be involved in every aspect.

I saw that you took part in several fellowships and internships with NFL teams prior to joining the Patriots. What were those experiences like?

After I graduated from Utica, I was tired of the snow, so I moved to Jackson, Mississippi, to be the interim director of football operations for Belhaven University. I stayed there for a year before moving to Princeton to be the assistant director of football operations. I was in that role for two years, then I was promoted to director. At the time, I was the first female DFO in the Ivy League. Once I did that, my name got out there and I got in touch with Sam Rapoport, who established the NFL Women’s Forum. I went to that event in Indianapolis pre-COVID, and it was a great experience. I got to meet with a lot of executives and do a lot of networking. I had no prior experience in the NFL, so I didn't know how my experiences working at universities would translate.

Then the pandemic started, and I stayed in touch with a lot of people during that time. The following year, the Eagles brought me in to their football operations rotational internship during training camp while I was still working at Princeton. Coach Faggiano really trusted and supported me to do that. I had my hand in everything: team operations, team travel, scouting operations, equipment, etc. Then one day, one of the scouts asked me if I wanted to sit in on one of their personnel meetings. After that opportunity, I immediately went to my supervisor and said, "I want to be a scout." I knew this was it.

I went back to Princeton after that internship and, along with my operations responsibilities, I added a lot of recruiting responsibilities to my plate, which led to being the Bill Nunn Scouting Fellow for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Again, it was another amazing experience -- and in warm weather.